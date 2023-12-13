Eastern Washington men handle Portland Bible in tune-up game 103-34

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

With two games until the start of Big Sky Conference season, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team on Wednesday got a respite of sorts – and a win in the process.

Behind career highs in points from junior Cedric Coward and freshman Sebastian Hartmann – and plenty more scoring from the rest of its roster – Eastern beat Portland Bible College 103-34 at Reese Court in Cheney.

The victory was Eastern’s third of the year and second against a non-Division I opponent. The loss was the Arrows’ 12th straight to start the season.

“There’s always stuff to get better at and ways to find rhythm,” EWU head coach David Riley said. “I think this game could be a game that helps rhythm or helps guys find some confidence with rebounding or shooting or whatever that is.”

Coward scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field while collecting 10 rebounds. Hartmann added 13 points while making 6 of 7 from the floor. As a team, the Eagles (3-6) made 42 of 69 shots (60.9%) from the field while the Arrows were 15 of 67 (22.4%).

All nine Eastern players who entered the game played at least 20 minutes. The Eagles rested freshman guard Mason Williams, who had played in all eight previous games. The junior trio of Ethan Price, Casey Jones and Dane Erikstrup combined for 43 points, and Erikstrup grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

After the game, the Eagles handed out rings to commemorate their Big Sky regular-season championship last year. They play at Cal Poly on Monday, at Washington on Dec. 21, and begin their defense of that title on Dec. 28 at home against Portland State.