Testimony ends in $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump in New York

By Shayna Jacobs Washington Post

NEW YORK – Testimony concluded Wednesday in a $250 million fraud trial against Donald Trump and his company in New York state, a case in which the presiding judge may issue a bench verdict in January.

Testimony lasted more than two months in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) last year alleging that the former president and executives at the Trump Organization purposely deceived lenders and insurance companies over the course of a decade.

Trump wrongly profited and saved money by inflating his net worth by up to $2.2 billion a year, and his business partners were cheated out of potential earnings, according to James.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, previously set a date next month for final arguments. Engoron said he hoped to issue a verdict in January.

“In a strange way I’m going to miss this trial,” the judge quipped Thursday, before the final witness took the stand.

The witness was a rebuttal expert called by the attorney general’s side.

Before the trial, which began Oct. 2, Engoron decided a significant portion of the case by finding Trump and the other defendants liable for committing fraud.

As part of that decision, he ordered the cancellation of some Trump Organization business certificates and directed that a receiver be appointed to oversee the dissolution of those entities.

Engoron must now rule on whether the defendants committed specific illegal acts tied to additional claims in James’s lawsuit. As part of that ruling, he’s expected to decide whether Trump should pay a hefty fine to cover the allegedly ill-gotten gains at issue in the case.

James could ask for more than the $250 million cited in her original filing. Because the case is civil, no defendant faces prison time, even if Engoron finds that crimes related to falsifying records were committed.

Trump has appeared in court several times to watch the proceedings. He was called as a witness in the presentation by James’s team, and his lawyers originally said he would be their last witness to testify. On Sunday, the defense said Trump would not testify again.

Trump attorney Christopher Kise said in a statement there was “no valid reason” for Trump to take the stand because Engoron “seems to have ignored” testimony Trump, experts and others already offered.

Kise also said that the defense had already proved that net worth figures Trump and his company executives provided to banks and insurance companies “were conservative and in compliance with governing accounting standards,” and that banks didn’t have issues with Trump’s financial statements.

Trump’s appearances at the Lower Manhattan courthouse over the past 10 weeks were spectacles. The 2024 front-runner for president on the Republican ticket turned hallway news gaggles into a platform to make political speeches and to complain that the case, brought by an elected Democrat, was unfair.

He also directed his fury at Engoron and his law clerk, whom the defense has accused of being biased and having an abnormal amount of influence over the judge’s rulings.

A gag order was issued on the second day of the trial preventing Trump from making comments about the court employee, who has received a flood of threats and menacing messages, many antisemitic, from his supporters during the trial. Trump twice violated the order and was fined a total of $15,000.