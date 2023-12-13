Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehláová named first-team All-American

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State’s volleyball leader has received extra respect.

Magda Jehlářová, the NCAA’s all-time leader in career blocks, was named a first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for the second consecutive year on Wednesday.

Jehlářová, who was selected second overall in the inaugural Professional Volleyball Federation draft on Monday, is the first Cougar to garner multiple first-team honors. She graduates as the most decorated player in program history, earning national freshman of the year and second-team AVCA All-American awards in 2019 and third-team AVCA All-American honors in 2021.

Jehlářová was fourth nationally in total blocks this season with 169 . Her 1.39 blocks per set ranked 15th.

Jehlářová’s match-by-match defensive dominance may have overshadowed her substantial offensive skill set. She set a WSU single-season record for hitting percentage (.424) this year, and she concluded her collegiate career as the Cougars’ record holder for matches played (147), hitting percentage (.384) and block assists (624).

WSU reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament this season and finished 26-8 overall.