Wu-Tang Clan becomes first hip-hop act to land Las Vegas residency

Carlos De Loera, Los Angeles Times

You best protect ya neck if you’re heading to Las Vegas because the Wu-Tang Clan is setting up shop in Sin City.

The legendary rap collective announced Tuesday that it would become the first hip-hop act to launch a Las Vegas residency when it begins its run of shows in February at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

“Wu-Tang Clan will take the stage on the heels of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration,” Virigin Hotels said in a statement. “This residency is more than a concert — it serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history.”

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … the Las Vegas Residency” is set to begin during Super Bowl Weekend, just before the Feb. 11 game is played at the city’s Allegiant Stadium. The Wu-Tang Clan shows kick off Feb. 9 and 10. The residency continues with concerts on March 22 and 23, which coincide with the first round of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament. More dates will be announced in the future, but, in the meantime, fans can begin purchasing tickets Friday.

“Wu-Tang Clan continues to break barriers and set the pace for the music business writ large with the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas,” said Wu-Tang Clan’s manager, Tyler Childs. “We can’t wait for our fans around the world to come experience RZA’s vision for this show in-person.”

RZA, one of the group’s emcees, expressed hope that the residency — a culmination of five years of preparation — will inspire other rap and hip-hop groups to bring their talents to the desert city for extended stays.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” he told the New York Times.

Wu-Tang Clan wrapped a monthslong tour alongside fellow New York hip-hop legend Nas in late October and preceded it with an international spring and summer tour.

The Staten Island-formed collective first broke through in 1993 with the single “Protect Ya Neck.” The track was later featured on the act’s debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” which also included the stand-outs “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit” and “Can It Be All So Simple,” which was later sampled on Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Ex-Factor.”