‘A Big Band Christmas’ is on tap courtesy of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

“Candy Cane Lane” isn’t just the title of the new film starring Eddie Murphy. It’s not just a hit Christmas song by Sia. The catchy tune is part of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s “A Big Band Christmas.”

SVST’s Melody Chang will belt out “Candy Cane Lane” backed by a 17-piece Big Band Friday through Sunday at University High School Theatre.

“It’s fun to do something so different from what I usually do,” Chang said. “I tend to sing classical songs. It’s fun to do something upbeat this year.”

Up and buoyant describe the third-annual event thanks, in part, to music director Andrea Olsen, who not only curates the tunes and performs but is also the script writer.

“Sweet Treat,” with a focus on the unsung hero, Mrs. Claus, is the storyline for a show with songs that range from classic to contemporary. Such standards as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas” will be performed.

“Every year I write a new script that takes into account who will be singing,” Olsen said. “I try to suit everyone’s voice in the best possible way. Not everyone can sound like Bing (Crosby) or Ella (Fitzgerald).

“I work on the songs and then I write a script around it.”

SVST volunteer Decorations Chair Heather Brown’s gingerbread children concept inspired Olsen.

“So we have Mrs. Claus and the gingerbread kids, which is 41 young singers, who are amazing.”

The children, known as “The Pinetones,” who attend Ponderosa Elementary school, range from third- to fifth-graders. Brown is the music teacher at Ponderosa Elementary.

“Heather is preparing the kiddos to not just sing, but to dance as gingerbread children,” Olsen said. “The biggest challenge is getting the children to move from point A to point B. Moving 41 bodies takes some time but the kids are all well behaved. It all works out.”

The kids nearly triple the 14 adults onstage.

“But it’s working out,” director Yvonne A.K. Johnson said. “This is Andrea’s baby. I’m grateful for her leadership with this project. I feel more like a producer than a director. Andrea has taken the lead as the music director.

“The audience will be impressed. We learned a lot during the first year and the second year of this show. This show is about balance. We also refuse to do the same thing over and over again. Thanks to Andrea, this is a brand new show.”

The Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s brand new venue will be ready during the first quarter of 2024.

“We’ve had some unforeseen issues with construction,” Johnson said. “We’re not sure of the new date.”

Johnson expects the venue to be open by autumn or at some point in 2025.

The summer season, which will feature “South Pacific,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” and the “4th Annual Rising Stars” show will be presented at the University High School Theatre.