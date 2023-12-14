It’s a Crosby Christmas at the Fox with the Pops

Crosby has always meant Christmas for Jake Bergevin. There wasn’t a white Christmas in rainy Western Washington for the Bergevin family, but the holiday vibe was always present.

“Bing’s material is quintessential Christmas and it has such a cozy feel,” Bergevin said, while calling from Everett. “It normally pours on this side of the state during the holidays, but it always felt like Christmas, thanks to Bing Crosby’s music.”

Bergevin, 56, is such a fan of Crosby that he has no problem driving across the state to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox for “Pops 3: A Bing Crosby Christmas.”

“I’m thrilled to be invited back to perform at the event,” Bergevin said. “I had the time of my life last year at the Bing Christmas show. Since I was a kid, I’ve been a big fan of the crooners from back in the day.

“There’s no crooner I’m a bigger fan of than Bing, who was just in a league of his own. I love singing his songs.”

Bergevin, a veteran bandleader and trumpet player, will belt out Crosby’s signature tunes, while Morihiko Nakahara conducts. Crosby’s nephew, Howard Crosby, will join Bergevin for some sing-alongs.

“I look forward to the event, because I’m more a student of Bing’s now than ever,” Bergevin said. “Last year, I visited the museum (Bing Crosby House) at Gonzaga. I was fascinated by the memorabilia. It was so cool going through it, since I had a similar life experience as Bing but 40 years later. I was blown away listening to some of his recordings as a young person.

“People should check out the museum and Bing’s history since he was a really good musician. He swings in every way possible. Bing is known as a crooner, but he could do so much more.”

Bergevin, who fronts the Javatown Swing Orchestra and the Jazz Punishments Big Band, has considerable appreciation since he has taught high school music for 25 years in Everett.

“I like to see my students get the most out of their ability,” Bergevin said. “I can point to someone like Bing Crosby, who did just that. I can’t say enough about how much I admire him.”

Bergevin also raves about Spokane, which he once dismissed.

“I admit that I sold Spokane short when I was younger,” Bergevin said. “To be honest, I didn’t give the city the credit it deserves until I got to sing with the Spokane Jazz Orchestra 10 years ago. There are some very heavy musicians in Spokane.

“So after I spent some real time in Spokane, I realized that it’s one of the most wonderful places. That’s especially so at this time of year, since it really feels like Christmas there. How can it not? You have the snow and you have Bing Crosby, so it feels like Christmas there and that’s a special thing.”