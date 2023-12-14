Man charged with executing family of four in Kellogg agrees to plead guilty to reduced charges

The man accused of the execution-style killing of a family of four in Kellogg plans to plead guilty to lesser charges next week, according to an agreement filed in court records.

Majorjon Kaylor has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder. Prosecutors had originally charged him with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

Kaylor is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

Kaylor told police he “snapped” after Devin Smith exposed himself to his young children. Investigators said they had earlier recommended misdemeanor charges against Smith, but prosecutors had not filed the criminal case when he was killed, according to court documents.

There’s no recommended sentence for Kaylor in the plea agreement filed this week in Shoshone County District Court. Prosecutors and the attorneys for Kaylor will make arguments about the length of a prison term at the sentencing.

The penalty for second-degree murder in Idaho is 10 years to life in prison.

Eight of the Guardipees’ family members signed indicating they approved of the plea agreement.