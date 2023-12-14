Police serve search warrant connected to incident that left two people dead in Minnehaha Neighborhood

Spokane police served a search warrant at a home Thursday night in the Minnehaha Neighborhood that was connected to the two people found dead in the neighborhood almost one week ago.

Spokane police Lt. Brent Austin said the warrant was served on Fairview Avenue.

Fairview from Myrtle to Cuba streets was blocked by a police vehicle on one end and yellow crime scene tape on the other side.

Police Sgt. Christopher Bode, whose vehicle was blocking Fairview at Myrtle Street, confirmed the warrant was related to Friday night’s incident that left 37-year-old Colton Russell and 23-year-old Kiara Morgan-Weiland dead in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cuba Street, which was one or two blocks from where the warrant was served.

Austin declined to provide other details but expected more information to be released by police Thursday night or Friday morning.

Officers responded last Friday to reported gunshots in the area of Cleveland and Cuba, Spokane police said. They found Russell dead in a vehicle and Morgan-Weiland dead in the street.

The cause and manner of the deaths are pending. Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The deaths marked a tragic week in the Minnehaha area.

A woman was found dead in a field Wednesday just east of the neighborhood between Minnehaha Park and the Spokane River, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 65-year-old Carol Streit, had wounds to her upper extremities believed to have been caused by her dog that was found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Additional testing is needed before that can be confirmed.

Her cause and manner of death are pending. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

On Dec. 6, 39-year-old Sarah Campbell died from a two-vehicle crash on East Frederick Avenue and North Carnahan Road, about six blocks northeast from where Streit was found.