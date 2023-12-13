Post Malone, NewJeans and Ivy Queen added to star-studded New Year’s Rockin’ Eve lineup

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK – As the countdown to 2024 continues, the entertainment lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has officially been finalized.

On Wednesday, ABC announced that chart-topping rapper Post Malone, Reggaeton singer Ivy Queen and K-pop sensation NewJeans will join previously announced artists including Ludacris, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha, Green Day, Aqua, Nile Rodgers, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Reneé Rapp, among others in the star-studded lineup.

This year’s show will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

From Times Square in New York City, longtime host Ryan Seacrest will once again commandeer the festivities, alongside singer-actor Rita Ora.

Daytime Emmy Award winner Jeannie Mai will host the show in Hollywood, which will also feature an array of artists in the Pacific time zone.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres is returning to co-host the show from Puerto Rico, where Ivy Queen will take center stage.

Post Malone will perform “Chemical” from the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, while NewJeans will be broadcast live from South Korea.

Riding on the history-making success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua will perform their 1997 megahit, “Barbie Girl,” as well as “Doctor Jones.”

Rapp and Rexha are slated to perform new music, while others like veteran hit-maker Nile Rodgers will be delivering fan favorites from their catalogs.

Legendary TV host and producer Dick Clark died in 2012 at the age of 82, but the New Year’s Eve broadcast continues to honor his legacy in its 52nd year with more than five-and-a-half hours of performances.

