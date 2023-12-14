Prep roundup: Easton Amend leads Ridgeline boys past Wasilla, Natalie Semprimoznik paces Freeman girls over West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 65, Wasilla (Alaska) 41: Easton Amend scored 20 points and the visiting Falcons (5-1) beat the Warriors in a nonleague game.

West Valley 55, Freeman 52: The visiting Eagles (5-0) beat the Scotties (4-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Kettle Falls 63, Liberty 50: Zane Johnson scored 29 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) beat the Lancers (1-1, 1-1).

Girls basketball

Freeman 40, West Valley 38: Natalie Semprimoznik scored 19 points, Taylee Phelps added 17 points and the Scotties (3-3) beat the visiting Eagles (1-5). Chloe Deharo led West Valley with 18 points.

Sandpoint 58, Timberlake 53: Aliya Strock had 21 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-1) beat the Timberwolves (6-2).

Wrestling

Ferris 42, Ridgeline 41: Willis Tomeo (113 pounds), Trevor Valadez (120), Jackson Syron (144) and Paul Cassel (285) each had pins for Ferris. Logan Fenton (126), Cole Leach (157), Josiah Klontz (175) and Preston Wentling (215) had pins for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 38, Gonzaga Prep 29: Temarious Garcia (120), Nathan Kosteca (126), Kadyn Norris (132) and Quinnton Flores (285) each had pins for LC. Harrison Crooks (165) registered a pin for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 72, North Central 9: Chace Jensen (132), Matthew House (138), Jayson Bonnett (144) and Beau Tampien (190) had pins for Mt. Spokane. Boden Wais (175) and Tommy Elliott (165) earned wins for NC.

Cheney 43, Central Valley 34: Gauge Seubert (215), Juan Tercero (113), Cacee Gray (126) and Shadrach Mason (15) earned wins for Cheney. Bayden Beard (190), Yousof Rahimi (120) and Braxton Beard (144) earned victories for CV.