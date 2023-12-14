Shots fired outside NorthTown Mall draw large police response, no injuries reported

Spokane police officers swarmed NorthTown Mall late Thursday afternoon after witnesses reported a male firing shots from one of the mall’s parking structures.

Spokane police Lt. Brent Austin said officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the north Spokane mall.

Austin said the male who fired the weapon and three others, all believed to be males, were seen entering the mall after the shots were fired. He said the group left the mall about 10 or 15 minutes later.

Austin said no one reported problems while the group was inside the mall. Officers located shell casings outside the mall, but Austin said he was unsure how many.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police have no suspects.

Austin said a SWAT team cleared floors inside the mall. Officers temporarily restricted people from entering the mall, but they never closed it, he said.

Police are investigating.