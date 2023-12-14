The Dirt: Adventure Park nearing completion

Work is nearing completion for the Flight 509 Adventure park in Spokane Valley.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Flight 509 gave a sneak peak of the laser tag arena as “final touches are being made.”

Tim Homer, who co-owns the business with his wife, Tammy Messing, expects to open the 22,000-square-foot Adventure Park on Feb. 1.

The addition will grow the building at 10502 E. Montgomery Ave. to 33,141 square feet.

The project will cost about $4.4 million, according to Homer. With the existing building and $2 million worth of equipment, the value of the operation will be about $8.5 million.

In addition to laser tag, the park will include a ropes course, which is similar to an obstacle course but elevated and made of cords and cables; a ninja warrior course, which is a more athletically challenging obstacle course; bumper cars; miniature bowling; a virtual reality area and an arcade.

The park will also house the Hangar Cafe, a 50-seat, fast-casual eatery similar to Café Rio or Qdoba Mexican Eats, and will offer beer and wine, Homer said.

“Our mix of attractions gives everybody of all age groups something to do,” Homer said in previous Spokesman-Review reports.

Just over two weeks ago, permits were submitted to eliminate boundary lines between three adjoining parcels owned by Homer.

Two of the parcels, at 10508 E. Montgomery Ave. and 2425 N. Oberlin Road, will contain the park, Homer said.

The permit application is under review by the city of Spokane.

Earlier this week, city officials waived an opportunity to review building plans ahead of finalization.

The couple also owns All Star Jump at the same location – a rental company that offers interactive inflatables including bouncing castles, slides, water games and interactive games.

Homer said workers have begun painting the interior of the park.

Remaining work includes flooring installation and installation of the attractions which will take the full month of January.

Public Library

to build garden

Two building permits have been submitted to the city by the Spokane Public Library for projects in north Spokane.

The library owns an undeveloped, 1.62-acre parcel in which officials plan to develop into public access gardens, a greenhouse and a library kiosk.

According to the permit application, a 16-foot-tall, dome-shaped greenhouse will be built encompassing 1,386 square feet.

Planter space may be reserved and used by the public, the application said.

The project will include an electronic kiosk. The devices hold more than 300 books and DVDs and can be accessed at all hours, seven days a week using a Spokane Public Library card, according to the library’s website.

The total project is estimated to cost $1.2 million according to the application.

Spokane-based contractor Alpine Contractors Group will construct the greenhouse. Integrus Architecture, of Spokane, will design the project.

North Side Bruchi’s to see update

The city of Spokane is reviewing plans to replace a Bruchi’s restaurant in north Spokane.

The property, at 6730 N. Division St., is owned by the late Harlan Douglass. His company, Douglass Properties, submitted plans to demolish the current cheesesteak and burger eatery and replace it with a new, one-story restaurant.

The Bruchi’s location will cost an estimated $1.5 million, according to the permit application.

The building will include a new commercial kitchen and associated utilities, according to the application.

The structure will encompass about 2,700 square feet, 230 of which will be an exterior dining patio.

Work will include a new parking lot in addition to a new drive-thru aisle, sidewalks and other associated work, the application said.

Spokane-based Architecture All Forms designed the new building. Baker Construction & Development, Inc., from Spokane, is the listed contractor.