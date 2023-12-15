Amid the chill, homeless advocates remember those lost

By Elaine Williams Lewiston Tribune

Under a gray sky in chill-inducing temperatures, about 75 advocates for homeless individuals gathered at CHAS Health in Lewiston to remember people who died this year living on the streets exposed to the weather.

Employees of CHAS Health and others who work with the region’s homeless population read the names of 20 people who lost their struggle to survive in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Moscow.

The actual number of deaths among homeless people in the region is likely higher, but no one officially tracks the statistic, said Kelley Charvet, chief administrative officer of CHAS, a medical clinic for low-income people.

Charvet’s organization sponsored the Lewiston event, which included giving away chicken and wild rice soup, biscuits, hats, gloves and headbands.

It will hold a similar gathering in Spokane this month, which like Lewiston’s event is timed to be close to the winter solstice and the longest nights of the year.

CHAS has served 2,500 patients in Asotin, Nez Perce and Latah counties who are struggling with housing, said Cassie Heimgartner, senior director of operations for CHAS in that area.

“For many, nights seem too long especially when living without shelter,” Heimgartner said. “This is even more true today with the colder weather.”

The situation for the homeless population in the area is precarious. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has no homeless shelter for adults. So far efforts to find a place to install a temporary warming tent haven’t been successful.

Many homeless individuals are staying in tents in the city of Clarkston right of way near Walmart, but the municipality has emphasized that’s not a permanent remedy.

“As problems arise it can be expected that the city will take action and impose necessary limitations for the protection of the city, its residents and those who are using that area for a temporary location to sleep,” according to a letter the city’s attorney, Todd Richardson, wrote last week to the Recovery Navigator Program, which is working on the homeless issue.

What to do is complicated because of every homeless person’s unique story, Heimgartner said.

“Even though no single person can solve the problem of homelessness, we can lessen and eventually end it through our combined compassion,” she said.

At the close of the memorial, participants had a moment of silence before ringing small bells to remember those who were lost and pledge to seek a solution.

“We need to join together as a community and improve our efforts to reduce homelessness,” Heimgartner said. “It’s not just today, but every day that we have an obligation as a community to do better and work harder.”