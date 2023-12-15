E.U. backs media freedom law attacked by Musk and Orban

By Max Ramsay and Stephanie Bodoni Bloomberg

European Union negotiators clinched a deal on a new media freedom law previously attacked by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and X-owner Elon Musk.

The European Media Freedom Act will set wide-ranging measures, including curbs on state surveillance of journalists, the prevention of the arbitrary removal of content by Big Tech platforms and set obligations for transparency over media ownership and government advertising.

Ramona Strugariu, a lawmaker who was part of the European Parliament’s negotiating team, said it’s “not a perfect piece of legislation” but still a “huge victory” due to the legal safeguards that it gives journalists.

Musk and Orban criticized the legislation in October when EU lawmakers were weighing in on the proposal. The Hungarian leader called it “anti-freedom” on X, to which Musk replied “absolutely.”

The agreed text – which now needs to be rubber-stamped by the EU Parliament and member states – doesn’t allow for exemptions to the use of intrusive surveillance of journalists for reasons of national security, something some member nations had asked for.

Under the law, social media platforms need to give notice and the opportunity to appeal before taking down content by verified media outlets.

EU lawmakers have previously warned about the use of spyware against journalists, after scandals over its use in countries including Greece.