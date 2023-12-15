Former WSU WR Josh Kelly commits to Texas Tech, bringing him back to Pullman next year

PULLMAN – Josh Kelly may have hit the portal and left Washington State’s football team, but the star wide receiver will be back in Pullman next season.

That’s because in an announcement Friday, Kelly committed to Texas Tech, which travels to play WSU in September. The Cougars and Red Raiders will square off at Gesa Field on Sept. 7 in the teams’ third all-time meeting – and first since 1964.

It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for Kelly, who played the first four years of his career at Fresno State, then transferred to WSU for this past season.

In one year with the Cougars, Kelly totaled 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns, logging four games of 100-plus receiving yards, including three straight to end the season.

Kelly is eligible to play immediately at Texas Tech because he is a graduate transfer.

So far, he is one of 13 Cougars to hit the portal, which opened at the beginning of the month. WSU’s big-name losses have included Kelly and quarterback Cam Ward, who has yet to decide on a new school, or if he will enter the NFL draft. According to ESPN, Ward recently took a visit to Miami, and he’s set to visit Florida State.

“I haven’t set a third visit yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I set a third visit,” Ward told ESPN. “I’m continuing to talk to a lot of other schools, so I’m going to play it by ear. USC is in there, Nebraska is in there, Washington for sure, and there are a couple other schools that haven’t reached out yet.”