Live updates: No. 10 Gonzaga takes on No. 5 UConn in rematch of last year’s Elite Eight

First half

3:03 – UC 37, GU 31: Nembhard fights through a foul to earn a 3-point play. GU guard has 10 points, doing his best to keep the Zags in this one at the U4 media timeout.

Huskies have threatened to pull away behind terrific 3-point shooting. UConn is 5 of 6 on 3s, as Spencer and Newton have two apiece.

7:28 – UC 25, GU 22: Zags still having a tough time on the defensive end as Gregg is called for his second foul at the U8 media timeout.

Huskies have shot 62% from the field.

10:16 – UC 20, GU 16: Diarra hits a jumper at the end of the shot clock and the Huskies hold their lead at the U12 media timeout.

Watson hit a 3 and Hickman made a layup to cut UConn’s lead to 2. Zags hanging tough, but have trailed the whole way so far.

15:22 – UC 11, GU 6: Clingan starts hot with eight points to give the Huskies the lead at the first media timeout.

Nembhard has the Zags going with all six points. Watson missed two field goals and has a turnover.

18:18 – UC 4, GU 0: Huskies open the scoring with back-to-back buckets from Clingan.

#Gonzaga starters announced in Seattle. Predictably, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson get the loudest ovations. pic.twitter.com/CoOw939784 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 16, 2023

Pregame

Gonzaga wasn’t happy with its performance when it took on the Huskies in Seattle last weekend. Maybe playing a different group of dogs will do the trick.

No. 10 Gonzaga (8-2) faces the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies (9-1) tonight at Climate Pledge Arena, a week after losing at University of Washington. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

UConn, the defending NCAA champion, look to be formidable again this season, with top 25 wins over Texas and North Carolina. The Huskies lone loss was 69-65 at No. 2 Kansas.

Gonzaga is yet to secure a top 25 win, though its only opportunity was a Maui Invitational loss to Purdue. The Zags are 0-2 in NCAA NET rankings Quad 1 games after losing at UW last Saturday.

UConn rolled Gonzaga in last season’s Elite Eight en route to the national title, but both teams had roster turnover during the offseason.

Gonzaga takes the court as we’re about 15 minutes from tipoff here in the Climate Pledge Arena. pic.twitter.com/X8Kvh4EX3O — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 16, 2023

𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙨 pic.twitter.com/h3Ko1mLxwi — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 15, 2023

#Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic has his left hand wrapped up and isn’t participating in pregame warmups. Bulldogs mostly rely on the starters anyway, but appears they’ll have one less option on the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/FBsRZZ6IwG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 16, 2023

Rick Clark of @packs_back shares how Spokane native, actor Sydney Sweeney wound up with the signed #Gonzaga basketball she presented to @FallonTonight on Monday. pic.twitter.com/WB1f2fn5Sd — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 14, 2023

Gonzaga has a 2-4 all-time record against Connecticut, most recently losing in last year’s Elite Eight against the eventual national champion Huskies.

No. 10 Gonzaga eyes different outcome in another Seattle showdown against Huskies Gonzaga’s last quick trip to the Emerald City to face the Huskies didn’t go as planned. The 10th-ranked Zags, upset by Washington 78-73 last Saturday, are back in town for another showdown with another breed of Huskies – one that has five national championships in its trophy case over the last 25 years. | Read more

Key matchup: UConn do-it-all guard Tristen Newton poses challenge for Gonzaga’s backcourt There are several quality options to choose from with UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan, stretch ‘4’ Alex Karaban and sharp-shooting guard Cam Spencer. All are worthy choices, but we’re going with point guard Tristen Newton. | Read more

Q&A: UConn beat writer discusses Huskies’ retooled roster, keys to Gonzaga matchup The three starters UConn lost from last year’s national championship include the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft who’s started nine games for the New Orleans Pelicans (Jordan Hawkins), a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks (Andre Jackson Jr.) and a Final Four Most Outstanding Player who’s now on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls (Adama Sanogo). | Read more

