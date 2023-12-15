Live updates: No. 10 Gonzaga takes on No. 5 UConn in rematch of last year’s Elite Eight
First half
3:03 – UC 37, GU 31: Nembhard fights through a foul to earn a 3-point play. GU guard has 10 points, doing his best to keep the Zags in this one at the U4 media timeout.
Huskies have threatened to pull away behind terrific 3-point shooting. UConn is 5 of 6 on 3s, as Spencer and Newton have two apiece.
7:28 – UC 25, GU 22: Zags still having a tough time on the defensive end as Gregg is called for his second foul at the U8 media timeout.
Huskies have shot 62% from the field.
10:16 – UC 20, GU 16: Diarra hits a jumper at the end of the shot clock and the Huskies hold their lead at the U12 media timeout.
Watson hit a 3 and Hickman made a layup to cut UConn’s lead to 2. Zags hanging tough, but have trailed the whole way so far.
15:22 – UC 11, GU 6: Clingan starts hot with eight points to give the Huskies the lead at the first media timeout.
Nembhard has the Zags going with all six points. Watson missed two field goals and has a turnover.
18:18 – UC 4, GU 0: Huskies open the scoring with back-to-back buckets from Clingan.
Pregame
Gonzaga wasn’t happy with its performance when it took on the Huskies in Seattle last weekend. Maybe playing a different group of dogs will do the trick.
No. 10 Gonzaga (8-2) faces the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies (9-1) tonight at Climate Pledge Arena, a week after losing at University of Washington. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
UConn, the defending NCAA champion, look to be formidable again this season, with top 25 wins over Texas and North Carolina. The Huskies lone loss was 69-65 at No. 2 Kansas.
Gonzaga is yet to secure a top 25 win, though its only opportunity was a Maui Invitational loss to Purdue. The Zags are 0-2 in NCAA NET rankings Quad 1 games after losing at UW last Saturday.
UConn rolled Gonzaga in last season’s Elite Eight en route to the national title, but both teams had roster turnover during the offseason.
Series history
Gonzaga has a 2-4 all-time record against Connecticut, most recently losing in last year’s Elite Eight against the eventual national champion Huskies.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Zags