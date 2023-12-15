Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke and Sprite recalled over possible contamination

By Justine McDaniel Washington Post

Consumers in three states should check their shelves as thousands of 12-packs of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange were recently recalled by Coca-Cola because of possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.

Refrigerated 12-packs of 12-ounce aluminum cans of the three sodas sold in dozens of stores in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi were found by the company to contain “potential foreign material,” according to the FDA report.

The recall, which was initiated Nov. 6, affected nearly 2,000 cases of soda, including 1,557 cases of Sprite and 417 cases of Diet Coke. It affected only 14 cases of Fanta.

The recall affected cases of Diet Coke with a best-by date of Jan. 29, 2024, and cases of Sprite and Fanta with a best-by date of July 29, 2024.

The cases were sold at 48 stores in Valparaiso, Florida; Robertsdale and Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Coca-Cola spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said in an email to the Washington Post.

Coca-Cola said the affected products were no longer on store shelves.

The FDA has not reported any known cases of illness associated with the sodas.

Agnew did not answer a question about what type of foreign material was believed to have contaminated the drinks.

The probability of serious health effects from the sodas is “remote,” according to the FDA, which classified the action as a Class II recall.

A Class II recall involves a product that could cause temporary or reversible health consequences but is unlikely to cause serious problems.

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete,” Coca-Cola’s Agnew said.

In 2021, Coca-Cola recalled nearly 7,500 cases of Minute Maid fruit punch and lemonade drinks because they may have been contaminated by foreign material – in that case, metal bolts or washers.