Steven Spielberg's film about an unlikely hero of the Holocaust — factory owner and Nazi Party member Oskar Schindler — opened in small number of U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, 1993, 30 years ago today.
It would open nationwide on Feb. 4, 1994 and would go on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Spielberg's first Oscar for Best Director.
Schindler's List By The Numbers
1200
Number of Jews Oskar Schindler saved during the Holocaust by giving them jobs in his factories in German-occupied Poland, Bohemia and Moravia.
3
Age of Oliwia Dąbrowska when she played the girl in the red coat. Spielberg made her promise not to watch the movie until she was 18. She broke her promise, watched it when she was 11 and said she was “horrified.”
28
Pounds Ralph Fiennes gained in order to play Amon Göth, commandant of the Kraków-
Płaszów concentration camp. Spielberg cast him because of his “evil sexuality.”
20,000
Extras used in the film, mostly in expansive scenes of concentration camps and roundups of Jews. The movie had 126 speaking parts.
0$
Amount of money Steven Spielberg made from “Schindler's List.” Instead, he donated his percentage of the film's profits to found the USC Shoah Foundation, which preserves oral and written histories about the Holocaust.
10
Number of films Steven Spielberg has made about or relating to World War II, including “Empire of the Sun,” “1941,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and the Indiana Jones movies.
7
Academy Awards won by “Schindler's List,” including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.