Prep roundup: Sam Toure helps Lewis and Clark boys hand Gonzaga Prep first loss; Mead girls roll to fourth straight win

Updated Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:12 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Lewis and Clark 50, Gonzaga Prep 48: Sam Toure scored 19 points and the Tigers (5-1) handed the visiting Bullpups (5-1) their first loss of the season. Henry Sandberg led G-Prep with 15 points.

Mt. Spokane 92, Central Valley 49: Ryan Lafferty scored 21 points and the Wildcats (6-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-5). Andrew Rayment, McKay Smith and Bode Gardner all scored in double figures for Mt. Spokane. Orland Axton led CV with 12 points.

Mead 68, Ferris 59: Nash Dunham scored 21 points, Brady Thornton added 17 and the Panthers (2-2) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 28 points.

North Central 57, University 50: The Wolfpack (4-1) beat the visiting Titans (2-4). Details were unavailable.

Ridgeline 68, Bartlett (AK) 44: The Falcons (5-1) beat the Golden Bears (1-1) in the Doc Larson Tournament in Anchorage, Alaska. Details were unavailable.

Post Falls 52, Clarkston 27: Neil McCarthy scored 16 points and the visiting Trojans (5-0) beat the Bantams (4-3).

NEA

Freeman 59, Colville 8: The visiting Scotties (4-2, 1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-4, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

Medical Lake 50, Newport 37: Mavrick Rasmussen scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Cardinals (2-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-2) in a league game.

Riverside 69, Lakeside 56: Daniel Schneider scored 20 points, Jake Gaffaney added 14 and the Rams (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2). Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 19 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 81, Asotin 41: Jayce Kelly scored 22 points, Seth Lustig added 21 and the Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (5-4, 1-3). AJ Olerich led Asotin with 16 points.

St. George’s 56, Davenport 38: Mason Zarlingo scored 21 points with four 3-pointers and the Dragons (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (1-3, 1-2). Maddox Schumacher scored 17 points to lead Davenport.

Reardan 56, Chewelah 45: Rysen Soliday scored 29 points and the Screaming Eagles (2-3, 1-3) beat the Cougars (3-3, 0-3). Ryan McMillen led Chewelah with 11 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 65, Northport 51: Bode Seymour scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Panthers (6-0, 4-0) beat the Mustangs (3-5, 2-2) in a Northeast 1B game on Friday. Joey and Pete Beardslee combined for 35 of Northport’s 51 points.

Wellpinit 79, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56: Franky Winne scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, Andrew Moyer added 18 points with five 3-pointers and Wellpinit (5-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-2, 2-2). Kallen Maioho scored 18 points and Eli Katich had 17 for WCK.

Inchelium 59, Selkirk 35: Dakatta Seymour scored 20 points and the Hornets (4-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Rangers (0-7, 0-5).

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 54, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 36: Brendan Snekvik scored 13 points and the visiting Vikings (3-2, 2-1) beat the Eagles (2-1, 2-1). Bear Brewer led SJEL with 19 points.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 57, Lewis and Clark 32: Gillian Bears scored 14 points, Aylah Cornwall added 10 and the visiting Bullpups (4-2) beat the Tigers (4-3). Ruby Shaw led LC with 15 points.

University 78, North Central 31: Julianna Jeross scored 14 points, McKenzie Handran added 13 and the visiting Titans (4-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-5). Shalene Ervin led NC with 14 points and Taylene Bigsmoke added 11.

Mead 70, Ferris 38: Teryn Gardner scored 26 points and the Panthers (4-0) beat the visiting Saxons (2-3). Gracie Wenkheimer made four 3-pointers for 12 points for Mead. Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 11 points.

Davis 85, Ridgeline 64: Esmeralda Galindo scored 26 points, Averie Brandt added 16 and the Pirates (4-2) beat the visiting Falcons (3-4) in Yakima. Cayce Paske led Ridgeline with 12 points.

Clarkston 61, Post Falls 56: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 16 points, Kendall Wallace added 15 and the Bantams (6-0) beat the visiting Trojans (1-2). Brooklyn Brennan led Post Falls with 25 points.

NEA

Colville 52, Freeman 42: Navae Kinney scored 14 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Scotties (3-4, 0-2) in a league game. Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 17 points.

Medical Lake 40, Newport 24: Charde’ Luat, Chiche Okembgo and Delaney Gunther scored 10 points apiece and the Cardinals (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-2).

Lakeside 59, Riverside 25: The visiting Eagles (5-0, 2-0) beat the Rams (0-6, 0-2) in a league game. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 41, Chewelah 21: Tenice Waters scored 14 points, Mackenzie Bjornsberg added 12 and the Screaming Eagles (4-1, 4-0) beat the Cougars (4-2, 1-2).

Davenport 48, St. George’s 21: Addie Snyder scored 12 points, Glenna Soliday added 11 and the visiting Gorillas (3-2, 3-2) beat the Dragons (0-8, 0-5).

Northeast 1B

Northport 46, Cusick 28: Persephonie Ste. Marie scored 15 points and the Mustangs (3-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-6, 0-4).

Odessa 69, Springdale 15: Mackenzie Lutz scored 16 points, Hayden Schuh added 14 and the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Chargers (1-5, 0-3).

Curlew 46, Oroville 22: Emma Lena Baker scored 15 points and the Cougars (6-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Hornets (0-4) in a nonleague game.