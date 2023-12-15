The Christmas Bureau helped over 25,000 people in 2023: ‘What a wonderful year’

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

The Christmas Bureau served 25,777 people this holiday season, helping families across the Inland Northwest give toys, books, pajamas and teddy bears to children.

The six-day event at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center ended Thursday with organizers calling it a success.

“That’s way more than last year,” Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said. “We have had no slow days.”

Ann Marie Byrd, a 17-year volunteer, agreed.

“It’s just been steady, steady, steady,” she said.

Last year, the bureau served 22,622 recipients over seven days.

Helping out so many people is bittersweet for volunteers at the bureau.

“I’m glad we can serve them, I just wish there were fewer people that needed help,” long-time volunteer Janet “Pinki” Culbertson said.

Volunteer Ginny Pounds worked in the book section and has been volunteering since 2015. She wasn’t surprised that the bureau served over 25,000 people.

“This is the fewest books we’ve had at the end, so obviously a lot of people came through,” she said.

Toy buyers won’t know the total number they distributed this year until they do inventory in the coming days, but the toy room was visibly emptier.

Still, for best friends Samantha Watts and Sierra Oh, it was more than enough.

“This is so cool. I’m so excited I could cry right now,” Watts said.

Watts was shopping for five children and Oh was shopping for two.

The pair grew up in Oregon and have known each other since high school. Watts moved to Spokane in 2018, but they kept in touch.

Oh moved to the area a few months ago, escaping from domestic violence. She now lives with Watts.

“I reached out to her and I was like, ‘I’m really having a hard time out here,’ and she was like, ‘Just hurry up and move here already,’ ” Oh said.

“She left everything, so she has nothing,” Watts said of her friend.

Oh has been hired for a job, but it doesn’t start until January, and Watts has been at home taking care of her 4-month-old baby instead of working.

“Me and her are so grateful for this, because we didn’t know what else to do,” Oh said of the Christmas Bureau.

After filling their shopping cart with toys for eight children, the pair high-fived.

“I’m so relieved now,” Watts said.

Watts and Oh are just two of the thousands who the Christmas Bureau has helped. The bureau also gives grocery vouchers to families in need.

“It’s been amazing; what a wonderful year. It’s just a beautiful testament to the human spirit,” Meany said. “Our volunteers are just such amazing and giving people.

“This wouldn’t be around for this many years without them.”

Donations

This year’s Christmas Bureau may be over, but the fundraising effort to pay for it all through The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund has a way to go to reach its $600,000 goal. Recent donations of $49,760 have put the year-to-date total at $270,700.46.

Gold Seal Mechanical, together with Richard Dixon, sent $20,000.

Jim and Maggie Randall gifted $12,000.

“In honor of our founder, Roland ‘Curly’ Justus and Dorothy Justus,” Justus Bag Company donated $5,000. “As always our hearts go to those families that need the extra boost to enjoy family time during the holiday season … they all deserve the opportunity to make good memories with each other while being surrounded by loved ones.”

Challenger Pipe and Steel gave $2,500. “Our team at Challenger Pipe & Steel would like to thank all the volunteers of the Christmas Bureau and hope this donation might allow some less fortunate members of our community to have a brighter holiday season,” President and CEO Randy Hurst wrote.

Dean Lynch and Michael Flannery together sent $1,500. “Thank you for the service you provide and seeing that the funds are distributed where they are most needed,” they wrote.

Steven Goebel donated $1,500.

An anonymous donor sent $1,000.

Jeff and Kim Brown gave $500, writing, “We hope you reach your target funding goal this year.”

“Thank you for all the joy you bring to many. Merry Christmas to all,” Bill and Dorene Reynolds wrote with a $500 donation.

R. Johnson sent $500 “In memory of Judy and Greg Johnson,”

Sandra Czernik, of Airway Heights, sent $300, writing, “Happy Holidays and new year to all.”

Timothy and Camille Schmidt donated $300, as did Bob and Lois Banta.

An anonymous donor gave $250 “In memory of Donald, Lois and Devin Johnson,”

“Merry Christmas!” Gary and Kathryn James wrote with a $250 donation.

Bob and Kathy Bohlen donated $200, writing, “Thanks for all you do at Christmas.”

“In memory of Patti Fowler,” Gene Fowler donated $200.

Bob and Glenda Thompson sent $200, as did Sandra and Ted Vogelman, Rita and William Van Cleve, and an anonymous donor.

“In honor of the volunteers who make the Christmas Bureau possible,” Ellen Krehbiel and Jeff Wasson together sent $200.

Phyllis and Jack Worden and Lynne Anderson each donated $200.

“In memory of Nancy J. Wright,” Wayne Wright gave $125.

“In memory of our parents – H.W. ‘Gil’ and Eva Gilpin and Dorothy Gordon,” Roger and Mary Ann Gordon sent $100.

Constance McBride, David and Sandra Mueller, and Howie and Jennifer Stalwick each donated $100.

Cindi and Roland John sent $100. “Once again we are happy to contribute to this worthwhile program so that others can have a happier Christmas!” they wrote.

The Prestons, of Nine Mile Falls, donated $100, as did Haffy Andrew and four anonymous donors.

“In the memory of Ryan A. Cross,” Barry and Deborah Cross and family sent $100.

Jay and Debbie Humphrey and an anonymous donor each sent $50.

William and Deanna Schneider donated $35.