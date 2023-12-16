A Grip on Sports: A pair of decisions that have to do with courts informs our Saturday in different ways

A GRIP ON SPORTS • As we await the first kick of Bowl Season, 2024, let’s stop a second and check in with the on- (and in-) court news.

• The nonconference schedule has revealed one thing about this version of Gonzaga men’s basketball. The Zags are not deep enough, talented enough, nor have enough offensive continuity, to defeat the nation’s best teams.

It’s that simple.

They lost to No. 5 UConn last night in Seattle by a 76-63 score. No shame in that – unless you are part of a program that believes it can compete for a national title every season. And Mark Few’s Gonzaga program, in the past five-to-10 years, has believed just that. Correctly.

In that time period Few was able to attract the best-of-the-best to Spokane. Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme – though that last one developed into a star during his time at GU. Such supernovas, as well as the school’s reputation, attracted others. Enough others to reach the NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen every year and its final game a couple times.

This year is different. The talent level is down. There is no superstar. No sure-fire NBA draft pick. Not even anyone who is that-guy when a bucket is needed. This team is more of a throwback to the Gonzaga groups of a decade ago. Good but not extraordinary. And extraordinary was needed last night to win. Needed in Hawaii against Zach Edey and Purdue. Will be needed during the second weekend of the NCAA tourney. Heck, it might even be needed in Moraga early next year, though that’s up for debate. It’s not debatable it will be needed in Lexington in February.

Can Few’s group get there in time? Maybe. They will have to learn how to play together better in the next couple months. And, of the two words we just used to follow “play,” “together” is the most important. They, like many less-talented teams, revert to hero basketball when the going gets tough. If your hero is Suggs or Holmgren or Timme, that can work often. But it isn’t Few’s preferred way. Nor is it the way this team needs to play.

They have been selfish with the ball often in tough stretches this season. In the second half against Purdue. At the end of the Washington game. Most of last night. And those one-on-one spells have exposed their individual weaknesses.

Poor outside shooting? Moving the ball quicker, playing inside-out, finding a better shot, helps with that. Struggling with ball pressure? Executing ball-screen actions, setting great screens, cutting aggressively eases the strain. Helps turn a team that ends ups shooting 39% into one that shoots 50%.

Need an example? Connecticut showed just what a smoothly functioning offense looks like. And the Huskies shot better than 50%. Could Gonzaga have played better defensively? Sure. Especially in the opening half when, when for some unknown reason – Lack of belief? The big stage? – there was a glaring lack of intensity.

That intensity made an appearance after halftime but the offensive continuity Few’s teams have displayed so well in the past never did. And rarely has against good competition this season.

• In court yesterday, Washington State and Oregon State routed the departing members of the Pac-12. Shut them out. Scored at will and celebrated with authority.

Washington’s Supreme Court looked at the evidence, decided WSU and OSU had made a rock-solid case in Superior Court and refused to even entertain the departing 10’s arguments. It would be a waste of the Court’s time.

You know, what just about everyone not associated with the athletic departments of the 10 schools – and commissioner George Kliavkoff – knew from the get-go. Probably most of them too. Past precedent matters. And the conference long ago decided, rightfully so, if you said you were leaving, you forfeited your right to decide anything for those left.

The remaining two schools want to make sure there is enough money left in the bank to pay off any debts all 12 schools incurred. That seems fair. Put this year’s revenue into escrow, use it to pay off the bills and then distribute it to all 12 schools equally, as agreed upon for more than a decade. Anything that flows in after Aug. 1 goes to the conference schools still around.

Makes sense. Which is why we expect more litigation. Nothing that has happened in college athletics for the past few years makes sense – especially when money is at the heart of the issue. And money is at the heart of every issue.

WSU: We can offer our friend Thomas Clouse’s story on the Supreme Court’s decision. We can also pass along Jon Wilner’s coverage in the Mercury News and other stories from around the nation. The decision, also covered in-depth by John Canzano, was pretty big news. … But not the only news out of Pullman. Greg Woods shares Josh Kelly’s destination, as the former Cougar receiver is headed to Lubbock, Texas. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Wilner also has a mailbag to pass along. … Washington has found its new model of transfer quarterback and, ironically, it is a model built by Mike Leach. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, whose father was once Gardner Minshew’s offensive coordinator, is headed from Starkville to Seattle. … There are two schools playing in bowl games today. California, which played well down the stretch, traveled all the way to Louisiana for the Independence Bowl, facing Texas Tech. … UCLA traveled a couple miles down the freeway to face Boise State in tonight’s L.A. Bowl. … It is mailbag time from Oregon State. Next year’s football schedule has to be a subject. So is the reinstatement of running back Damien Martinez after DUI charges were dropped. The court ruling is on its own. As is the series with the Ducks. … Though Oregon is losing some players to the NFL draft, at least one is playing in the Fiesta Bowl. If healthy. … USC no longer can boast about its depth at receiver. … Colorado is now mining the portal for brothers. … In basketball news, Arizona puts its top ranking on the line against Purdue. … Washington coach Mike Hopkins shared his feelings about his father, who died in August. … Colorado ran over visiting Northern Colorado once more. … Arizona State gets a look at next year when it plays TCU. … The Oregon State women just keep on winning. … Oregon gets ready to face UTSA. … An Arizona player has decided to put all her emphasis on the student part of student/athlete.

Gonzaga: The defense was porous in the first half, the offense poor in the second. Jim Meehan has that assessment of the loss this morning. … Theo Lawson has the difference makers as well as a story on the Zags’ second consecutive poor outside shooting game against the Huskies. He also covers another hit GU took Friday, losing freshman guard Luka Krajnovic to a broken left hand. … Dave Boling feels the Zags’ soft WCC schedule will allow them the time needed to mature into another vintage Few squad. We’re not sure. … Justin Reed took care of the recap with highlights. … Tyler Tjomsland was at Climate Pledge Arena as well and has this photo gallery. … We watched from our hotel room and put together a TV Take. … The NCAA website has a story on the 10 best sister acts in college hoops, headlined by GU’s Truong twins. … The women’s soccer team lost a coach Friday – Chris Watkins left for Boston College – and gained a new one – assistant Katie Benz will take over. Justin has that story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Portland’s women are expected to challenge the Zags for the conference title. However, comparative scores against Stanford makes one wonder. The Pilots fell 81-51.

EWU: A 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter melted away and the Eastern women fell at California 78-70. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana faces North Dakota State today in Missoula. At stake is a berth in the FCS title game against defending champ South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits won their semifinal 56-0 over Albany, which defeated Idaho a week ago. … It seems Montana State has found a new defensive coordinator. … In basketball, Portland State lost by four at USD. … A season without basketball has focused a Northern Arizona player.

Idaho: Another football player is leaving Moscow. Standout receiver Hayden Hatten declared for the NFL draft Friday. Colton Clark has more in this story.

Preps: It was big night for hoops around the area and Dave Nichols has this roundup.

Chiefs: Dave also had the duty in the Arena last night where Spokane played better but, ultimately, lost again. This one was 6-5 in overtime. The Chiefs have lost seven consecutive games.

Mariners: The problems faced by regional sports networks have come home to bite the M’s, who seemed immune by their majority ownership in Root. Their partner is pulling out, meaning the baseball franchise has to take over production, or find someone who will. Add that to the Comcast decision to make it more expensive to watch the team, with none of that money headed to T-Mobile, and Seattle joins a lot of MLB franchises look at less revenue ahead.

Seahawks: The Tush Push will be in Seattle on Monday night. If the Eagles ever face a short-yardage play. … Geno Smith is trying hard to play.

Kraken: Seattle hit the market for a new forward yesterday. The Kraken already have been receiving good goaltending.

Sounders: The MLS won’t be part of the U.S. Open Cup next year. The reason given? Too many matches. The real reason? A few too many matches not under MLS financial control.

• It’s funny. We took Donut for a walk yesterday while still in southern Oregon. He, and us, froze off the thing the Eagles push on fourth down. A few hours later, a couple hours after passing a snow-covered, and clear to see, Mt. Shasta, we took another walk together. He panted and we sweated. It was more than 60 degrees and the sun was shining. What a difference a state line can make (and 3,000 feet of elevation). Until later …