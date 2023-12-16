Goalie Dawson Cowan sparkles, Spokane Chiefs beat Portland 3-1 to snap losing streak

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Dawson Cowan made 37 saves, with several stellar stops mixed in, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Portland Winterhawks 3-1 on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in both teams’ final Western Hockey League game before the Christmas break.

The win snapped the Chiefs’ seven-game losing streak. Spokane got goals from Conner Roulette, Chase Bertholet and Hayden Paupanekis.

The Chiefs (11-16-3-0) drew an early penalty. After they nearly gave up a shorthanded goal, Ty Cheveldayoff sent a hard shot off the chest of Portland goalie Nick Avakyan. Roulette collected the rebound and put it behind the goalie for a 1-0 lead not 4 minutes into the game for his 21st goal of the season.

Spokane’s Carter Streek and Berkly Catton both had good opportunities later in the period, but Avakyan – Portland’s fourth starting goalie of the season due to injury – was up to the task.

Bertholet made it 2-0 early in the second period with his seventh of the season, but Portland answered just 26 seconds later, as Josh Davies notched his 23rd of the season.

The Winterhawks (20-10-1-1) almost tied it up midway through the period, but Ryder Thompson was robbed by a diving glove save by Cowan – even though the goal judge put on the red light.

Moments later, the Chiefs’ goal came off its mooring and though Cowan raised his arms to halt play, Portland’s James Stefan deposited the puck into the unattended net. After a video review, the goal was waived off and it stayed 2-1.

With just under 5 minutes left in the period, Paupanekis stole the puck at the blue line, skated to the high slot and ripped a snap shot past Avakyan to make it 3-1.

Early in the third period, Spokane’s Cam Parr – who had to be helped off the ice during Friday’s game with a leg injury – drove down the left wing and his centering pass deflected off the skate of Coco Armstrong and under Avakyan for an apparent goal. After a lengthy review, officials ruled the puck did not fully cross the goal line.

Portland pulled Avakyan for an extra skater with almost 2 minutes to play, but Cowan and the defense kept the Winterhawks out of the net.

The Chiefs resume play Dec. 27 against Wenatchee at the Arena.