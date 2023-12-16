Prep roundup: Greater Spokane League makes strong showing at Tri-State; Cheney boys, girls basketball sweep Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Wrestling

The Greater Spokane League had four individual champions at the prestigious Tri-State tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

Mt. Spokane sophomore Brendan Hughes won the 220-pound final 4-2 over Koen Mattern of Lake Stevens. University sophomore Czar Quintanilla topped Orting’s Dominic Thomas 2-0 in the 113-pound final.

Mead senior Josh Neiwert earned a 6-4 decision over Jake Castagneto of Bishop Kelly (Idaho) in the 132-pound championship. Pullman sophomore Israel Acosta beat Tahoma’s Joe Sullivan in the 145-pound final 11-3.

Bishop Kelly took the team title with 218 points, edging Mead (211.5) and Post Falls (209). U-Hi placed eighth, Mt. Spokane finished 14th and Pullman was 16th in the 68-team tourney.

Other local highlights:

98: Rocco White, Coeur d’Alene (second). 113: Carson Leonard, Lakeland (fourth). 145: Tyson Barnhart, Post Falls (third). 152: Jeroen Smith, Mead (second); Ivan Acosta, Pullman (fourth). 160: Trey Smith, PF (third). 170: Seth Martin, PF (first). 195: Garrett Leonard, Lake City (third); Kendall Sage, PF (fourth). 220: Braeden Harvey, Mead (third); Dylan Scott, Lakeland (fourth). 285: Markus Fetcho, Mead (second); Quinnton Flores, Lewis and Clark (fourth).

Boys basketball

Cheney 61, Shadle Park 52: Evan Stinson scored 25 points and the Blackhawks (2-4) topped the visiting Highlanders (3-3). Carter Ittner and Grayson Burton added 10 points apiece for Cheney. Jacob Boston led SP with 21 points and Enoch Gathecha added 12.

Lakeside 80, East Valley 41: Calvin Mikkelsen scored 22 points, Jayden Berge had 17 and the Eagles (1-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-5). Adam Edwards added 16 points for Lakeside. Nehemiah Harry led EV with seven points.

Girls basketball

Cheney 58, Shadle Park 44: Macey Richards led a balanced attack with 10 points and the Blackhawks (2-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-5). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 20 points.

West Valley 66, Mt. Spokane 63: The visiting Eagles (2-5) edged the Wildcats (1-5). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 73, East Valley 14: Ayanna Tobeck scored 18 points, Avery Haff added 14 and the Eagles (6-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-6). Hannah Rasmussen scored 10 points for East Valley.