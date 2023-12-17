100 years ago in Spokane: As she finds loot stolen from home, woman exclaims “My gracious, that’s my gown!”

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Mrs. W.H. Ballentine was at Whitehead’s Dance Palace, admiring a woman who was “dancing divinely” and wearing a particularly beautiful gown.

Suddenly, Mrs. Ballentine gasped and said, “My gracious, that’s my gown!”

It had been stolen with about $1,000 worth of other goods when a burglar ransacked her Grand Boulevard home last March.

Mrs. Ballentine raced to the police station, obtained a warrant and returned to Whitehead’s with two detectives. They arrested Mrs. Harry Hayden, 22.

When they demanded to know where she got the dress, Mrs. Hayden told a succession of stories. First, she said she bought the dress in Seattle. Then, she said she bought it from a mysterious man who came to her apartment in Spokane and sold her two dresses and a brown Gladstone bag.

When officers confronted her husband, a bartender, he said at first he “bought the stuff in a pool hall, but couldn’t remember which one.”

Finally, when Mrs. Hayden was being escorted to jail she broke down and told the full story. The two dresses and bag had been bought for $50 by her brother-in-law from a clerk at the Halliday Hotel. The clerk corroborated that story and said he bought them from a man named Doyle or Boyle who had been staying at the hotel last spring.

This man was apparently the burglar. Police believed he was an ex-convict from San Quentin, but they had never found a trace of him.

The unfortunate Mr. and Mrs. Hayden were both charged with possession of stolen property, and so was the brother-in-law and the hotel clerk.

Mrs. Ballentine got back her two gowns and Gladstone bag, but the rest of the stolen loot was still missing.