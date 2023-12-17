All-state volleyball: Mead junior Ava Durgan named Class 3A player of the year; many region players honored

The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association last week announced its 2023 all-state team and Eastern Washington teams were well represented on the lists.

Mead junior middle blocker Ava Durgan was named Class 3A state player of the year after leading Mead to its second state title in the past three years.

Durgan was joined on the 3A first team by teammates Brielle Wilson, a senior setter, and junior outside hitter Romy Tyler. Senior libero Olivia Paul was a second -team pick.

Oakesdale senior outside hitter Payton Davis was named Class 1B player of the year, and Lind-Ritzville/Sprague coach Cari Galbreath was named Class 2B coach of the year.

Other selections

4A: First team: Lilli Etter, sr., Gonzaga Prep.

3A: Honorable mention: Berkeley Neilson, so., Mt. Spokane.

2A: First team: Abbey Flerchinger, sr., Shadle Park. Hon. mention: Lily McNannay, sr., Pullman; Gabby Oliver, sr., Pullman.

1A: First team: Aspyn Reed, jr., Freeman; Ava Semprimoznik, sr., Freeman. Hon. mention: Avery Boswell, so., Freeman.

2B: First team: Zoe Galbreath, so., LRS; Lauryn York, sr., Colfax. Second team: Hailey Demler, sr., Colfax; Kendall Denny, jr., Liberty; Saige Galbreath, so., LRS. Hon. mention: Brenna Gilchrist, jr., Colfax; Megan Melcher, sr., LRS; Ava Swan, jr., Colfax.

1B: First team: Natalie Evers, sr., ACH; Samantha Holling, sr., Oakesdale; Beth Okamoto, sr., ACH; Grace Okamoto, fr., ACH. Second team: Kaylin Gines, fr., Springdale; Brieyn Henley, sr., Oakesdale; Kaitlyn Hough, sr., SJEL; Hayden Schuh, sr., Odessa. Hon. mention: Olivia Corcoran, sr., Northport; Cami Larsen, sr., SJEL; Kaidyn Maioho, jr., Wilbur-Creston.