Andrej Stojakovic leads Stanford to rout of Idaho

From staff reports

Stanford opened on a 9-2 run and didn’t look back, cruising to an 82-64 win over Idaho on Sunday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Andrej Stojakovic scored his first of a team-high 17 points with a 3 at the 11:04 mark in the first half to give the Cardinal (5-4) a 10-point lead.

Stojakovic, the freshman son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, ended the first half with another 3-pointer to increase Stanford’s lead to 41-22.

The Vandals (6-5) kept pace in the second half, but were doomed after hitting 3 of 16 3-point attempts in the first half.

Tyler Linhardt led Idaho with 16 points. Quinn Denker (13) and D’Angelo Minnis both scored double figures.

Idaho lost both its nonconference games against Power Five opponents. The Vandals close nonconference at California Riverside on Thursday, before beginning Big Sky play at home against Sacramento State on Dec. 28.

Idaho women

Naudia Evans hit a jumper with 1 second left in overtime to lift Grand Canyon over Idaho 65-63 at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

The Vandals (4-5) have lost three straight.

Amalie Langer led Idaho with 13 points, while Sarah Brans added 12.