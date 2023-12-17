Charlisse Leger-Walker’s second triple double of the season sparks Washington State blowout of Houston

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Charlisse Leger-Walker did a little bit of everything in Washington State’s 95-48 women’s basketball victory over Houston on Sunday.

Actually, she did a lot of everything.

Leger-Walker notched her second triple -double of the season – only the second time that’s been done in program history – as the Cougars earned the easy nonconference win at home.

Leger-Walker finished 15 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for WSU, which improved to 11-2. Tara Wallack led WSU with 21 points, hitting 9 of 13 from the floor. Wallack also had three blocked shots.

Leger-Walker’s second triple -double of the season matched Penny Bowden’s feat in the 1987-88 campaign.

Tied at 16-all, WSU pulled away with a 9-0 burst to close the first quarter. Wallack had four points and an assist during the run. Washington State rolled from there and grabbed a 47-24 lead by halftime.

Jenna Villa came off the bench to score 18 points for Washington State, Eleonora Villa added 11 points and Bella Murekatete had 10 points and 14 rebounds for WSU.

Houston fell to 8-2.

Washington State closes out its nonconference schedule at noon on Wednesday at Auburn. The Cougars open Pac-12 play on Jan. 5 at Stanford.