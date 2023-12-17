Driver slams into motorcade outside Biden’s Delaware campaign offices

By Zach Montague and Zolan Kanno-Youngs New York Times

President Joe Biden was interrupted while speaking with reporters in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday when a sedan slammed into a parked vehicle in the president’s motorcade, as he was leaving his re-election campaign offices.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden were not injured, according to the White House. They had been attending an event at their campaign headquarters and having dinner with members of the campaign staff.

Joe Biden was discussing his polling numbers when a silver vehicle with Delaware license plates ran into an SUV that was associated with the White House and that was blocking an intersection with access to the street Biden was visiting.

Authorities outside responded to the collision, surrounding the car and aiming weapons at the driver before the driver surrendered, according to reporters in the White House press pool.

Officials could be heard demanding the driver open his door, according to videos posted online. Photographers on the scene captured Biden, surprised, as he turned to look at the incident and before agents ushered him into his vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if the crash was accidental or deliberate. The White House referred questions about the cause of the crash to the Secret Service, which did not immediately return requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department also did not immediately return requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.