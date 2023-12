Lind Combine Derby drivers Caleb Hannahs, left, and Bryden Laird throw up their hands as their slow-moving vehicles lurch into each other with a screech of metal and revving diesel engins Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Lind, Washington. The longtime annual event, which is a major fundraiser for the town's Lions Club, funds many local charities and causes and included three heats, a final event and several car and truck races in between. Most of the drivers say it's all in fun and for raising money. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Photos of the Year The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists helps bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. Each Sunday this month we’ll features a few of each photographer’s favorite photos from the year. To see more of their photos, visit spokesman.com/galleries.

Here is a picture page of Spokesman-Review photographer Jesse Tinsley’s favorite photos of 2023.