NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp’s resurgence helps Rams keep pace in wildcard chase

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Cooper Kupp is getting stronger as the year goes on.

Kupp (Eastern Washington) eclipsed 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown for the second straight game, leading the Los Angeles Rams over the visiting Washington Commanders 28-20 at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp broke wide open on the second play of the third quarter for a 62-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 20-0 lead.

Washington rallied late, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Kupp finished with eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. After playing six games without going over 100 yards, he has 18 catches for 226 yards and two touchdown the last two weeks.

The Rams are one of three teams tied at 7-7 for the last two NFC wildcard spots.

The New Orleans Saints, one of those teams, visit L.A. on Thursday.

• Rainy conditions gave the defenses an edge during a NFC South battle between Carolina’s Frankie Luvu (Washington State) and Atlanta’s Kaden Elliss (Idaho).

The Panthers came out on top, turning a red -zone interception into a walk-off field goal during a 9-7 win over the visiting Falcons.

Luvu had a team-high 10 tackles, while Elliss had five (one for loss).

The Panthers (2-12), the first team eliminated from playoff contention, put a dent in the Falcons’ chances.

Atlanta (6-8) fell out of a three-way tie atop the NFC South.

The Falcons play at Indianapolis next week.

The Colts, with Gardner Minshew (WSU) and Samson Ebukam (EWU), beat Pittsburgh on Saturday and are tied for the AFC South lead.

• River Cracraft (WSU) didn’t see an increase in production with Miami’s leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the sideline.

Cracraft was not targeted during the Dolphins’ 30-0 rout of the visiting New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wide receivers Braxton Berrios (one catch, 12 yards) and Chase Claypool (two catches, eight yards) got in on the action, but Jaylen Waddle was the main target. Waddle caught eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins (10-4) are closing in on their first AFC East title since 2008, but have a challenging remaining schedule against the Cowboys, Ravens and Bills.

• Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had a team-high six tackles, but the Cardinals defense couldn’t get off the field in the second half during a 45-29 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers (11-3) clinched the NFC West title for the second consecutive year.

• Kansas City Chiefs corner Jaylen Watson (WSU) had two tackles and a sack in a 27-17 win over the host New England Patriots.

It was Watson’s second sack of the season for the Chiefs (9-5).