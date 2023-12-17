Spokane police arrest suspect in northeast Spokane double homicide

Spokane Police arrested a man Saturday suspected to have killed two people earlier in December.

Several units from the department arrested Brandon L. Kenny, 25, on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a Spokane police news release.

On the night of Dec. 8, police responded to a report of gunshots near East Cleveland Avenue and North Cuba Street in northeast Spokane. Patrol officers found two victims, later pronounced dead at the scene: 37-year-old Colton Russell and 23-year-old Kiara Morgan-Weiland.

The suspect knew the two victims and the shooting was not a random act, according to the investigation by the Major Crimes detectives. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are determining whether other people were involved.

Police booked Kenny into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, though other charges are possible, according to the news release.

Kenny has six felony convictions, including for criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, burglary and theft.