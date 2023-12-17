Storm hits Buenos Aires after killing at least 13

By Orlando Mayorquin New York Times

A storm that has already killed at least 13 people in Argentina was making its way through Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, drenching the city and bringing heavy winds that led to reports of power outages and damage across the capital.

The nation’s meteorological service warned residents of Buenos Aires that the storm placed the capital under an orange alert, the second highest. There were reports of power outages across the city.

Saturday, the storm hit Bahía Blanca, a port city about 400 miles south of Buenos Aires, with gusts of up to 86 mph, making it comparable to a Category 1 hurricane, blowing roofs off buildings and killing at least 13.

President Javier Milei and the mayor of Bahía Blanca confirmed the deaths.

Fifteen people who were injured were taken to a hospital, according to the city of Bahía Blanca, which noted Sunday that 250 security and emergency workers were helping.

Images published by local media outlets showed harrowing scenes in Bahía Blanca, home to more than 300,000 people.

Video showed blustering winds whipping the sides of high-rise buildings accompanied by distant flashes of lightning and smothering haze cloaking much of the city. Pictures showed large trees knocked over and tattered buildings, some with their roofs blown off or collapsed. The city said more than 1,000 trees had fallen.

The worst damage was to a basketball gym, Club Bahiense del Norte, officials said, where emergency medical workers were working to treat victims.

In a statement, Milei said officials in his Cabinet were assisting local authorities.

“The president expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died because of the storm,” his office said in the statement, which was released just after 11 p.m. local time Saturday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.