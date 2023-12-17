What to watch for when Seahawks take on Eagles in Week 15, plus a score prediction

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The switch of Seattle’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles from Sunday afternoon to Monday night surely caused some hassle for some attending the game.

But from the team’s standpoint, the karma of the change could hardly be better.

While the Seahawks are 6-7 overall and losers of four in a row, the one thing they’ve done this year is keep alive their Monday night karma, having beaten the Giants 24-3 in New Jersey in October in what was supposed to be their only “Monday Night Football” appearance of the season.

That improved Seattle’s all-time MNF record to 29-12, a 70.7% winning clip that is the best in NFL history. Seattle also improved to 13-4 on Monday night games under Pete Carroll with that win.

That stretch includes a 23-17 win at Philadelphia in 2020, the last time the Seahawks and Eagles played.

That game doesn’t necessarily have any relevance on this one; the quarterbacks that day were Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson was Philly’s coach and not Nick Siaranni, and Seattle’s two touchdowns were scored by David Moore and Chris Carson.

But that game also made Carroll 7-0 against the Eagles in his time as Seattle’s coach.

And right now, the Seahawks will take all the good karma they can get.

Let’s look at some keys to the game.

Matchup to watch: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. Eagles secondary

Philly’s defense has been taking increasing heat, with the Eagles allowing 75 points, six passing touchdowns and 566 passing yards in losses to the 49ers and Dallas the past two weeks. The Eagles have allowed 310 passing yards or more in four of the past six games and 29 passing TDs for the season, 31st in the NFL heading into the weekend. Those issues helped lead to reports Sunday that the Eagles are making a change in their decision coaching structure, with Matt Patricia now calling the plays instead of defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The Eagles will be without standout cornerback Darius Slay, a team captain and five-time Pro Bowl pick who, it was announced Saturday, is having arthroscopic knee surgery and won’t play Monday. Slay might possibly have been given the assignment of shadowing Metcalf, who has four TD receptions in the past two games and set his career high with 177 yards against the Eagles in 2020. Without Slay, the Eagles could go with rookie Kelee Ringo – a Tacoma native who played at Bellarmine Prep as a freshman before moving to Arizona – go to take over. If Seattle’s offensive line can hold up, the Seahawks could have some good opportunities for big plays in the passing game.

Player to watch: QB Geno Smith

Speaking of which, it remained unclear as of Saturday if Smith, who was officially listed as questionable, will be able to return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s loss to the 49ers with a groin injury. But he practiced all three days – though officially listed as limited in each – and in the words of Carroll “made it through” without any setbacks. That all seems to point to Smith likely at least giving it a shot to go. For all the talk of Smith’s play, he has a more-than-respectable 7-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio his past four games.

Coaching decision to watch: Rotation in Seattle’s secondary

Carroll talked of exploring changes following Sunday’s big-play-fueled loss to the 49ers, after which he specifically cited safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Riq Woolen for their responsibility in allowing long touchdown passes. Some change, though, could be forced on the Seahawks as Adams is listed as questionable after not practicing all week while battling knee soreness, leaving it unclear if he’s even going to be available. Also questionable is rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon with a hip pointer. So, Seattle’s secondary could look somewhat different out of circumstance alone. But it’ll also be interesting if the Seahawks consider any other moves, such as rotating in Michael Jackson more and potentially limiting some of Woolen’s snaps.

The X-factor: Desperation

The Seahawks are in uncharted territory in the Carroll era, having never lost four in a row since he took over as coach in 2010. The skid has led to the inevitable talk of whether Carroll’s messaging is still getting through to players, or whether there is any dissension in the locker room. Carroll and players insisted this week that while there is a sense of urgency, all remains well otherwise. The proof will come against an Eagles team that is also reeling following two straight blowout losses to fall to 10-3 and into a tie for the lead in the NFC East with Dallas – losses that drew similar talk this week in Philly about where things are headed. One team will get back on track Monday night while the other will be left with only more questions.

Player who could surprise: Outside linebacker Frank Clark

When the Seahawks brought back Clark in the wake of the season-ending injury to Uchenna Nwosu, the hope was that he could have a Seattle second act as successful as some other players the team has brought back in recent seasons, such as Bruce Irvin a year ago. But so far, Clark has not made much impact. In 82 pass-rush snaps in five games, he has no sacks or hits and three hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He has even been deemed inactive two of the past three games even though he was healthy. But Carroll said Saturday that Clark will play against the Eagles, hoping maybe his history of playing well when the lights are the brightest will shine through again.

Key stat: Third downs

This is a matchup of what are two of the three worst third-down defenses in the NFL. The Seahawks are allowing 45.75% of third downs to be converted, 30th in the NFL, while the Eagles are last at 48.07%. Conversely, while the Seahawks are almost as bad on offense – converting just 33.33%, 27th in the NFL – the Eagles are third on offense at 47.67%. So, Seattle’s task seems a simple one: find ways to exploit the Eagles’ third-down defense while tightening up their own. That’s easier said than done, of course, and the biggest key is usually gaining enough on early downs to set up manageable third downs. But the winner Monday night may well be determined by which team can reverse its defensive third-down trends.

Prediction

Seahawks 28, Eagles 23. It’s win-or-else time for the Seahawks, who don’t want to get stuck in having to run the table from here to finish with a winning record. The Eagles are also suddenly reeling and appear a lot more vulnerable than a few weeks ago. Maybe Seattle can take advantage.