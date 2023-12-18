Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

By Erin Hudson, Lucas Shaw and Jonathan Randles Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. is in talks with Diamond Sports Group and some of its creditors to invest in the bankrupt regional-sports broadcaster and start a streaming partnership, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the potential deal, Amazon would acquire multiyear streaming rights to MLB, NBA and NHL games carried on cable channels operated by Diamond Sports, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter.

Diamond would continue to operate the channels, they said, adding that it was unclear how much Amazon would invest in the company.

The Wall Street Journal reported the talks earlier. Representatives for Diamond and Amazon declined to comment.

The talks are not final and could change. Any transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

Shares of Sinclair Inc., which owns Diamond, jumped after the Journal’s report, trading as high as $14 in New York.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company owns, operates or provides services to 185 TV stations in 86 markets.

Diamond filed for Chapter 11 protection in March.

The sports broadcaster’s officials said in a hearing on Friday that it was still exploring potential restructuring transactions, countering comments Sinclair officials made in court last month that Diamond would probably liquidate.

Live sports are a big part of Amazon’s content-to-commerce push, an effort to make more money from commercials and expand its advertising business beyond display ads and keyword search results on its popular web store.

During livestreamed NFL games, the e-commerce giant has aired commercials with QR codes that viewers can scan and go directly to a product on Amazon.com or a brand’s website.

Live sports have more opportunities for commercial breaks than movies and shows, where advertisements can frustrate viewers.