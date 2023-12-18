Locally: Seven Spokane-area football officials work college postseason games

From staff reports

Seven Spokane-area football officials received NCAA Division I postseason assignments, including three positions at the Gator Bowl between Clemson and Kentucky on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

John Love will work the Gator Bowl as referee, Shane Anderson will be the side judge and Dan Antonietti will be the replay official.

Jim Northcott will work the Pinstripe Bowl as replay official. That game will feature Rutgers and Miami at Yankee Stadium in New York on Dec. 28.

Steve Currie was the field judge at the Pac-12 Championship game between Washington and Oregon and Love was the alternate referee at that game.

Other Spokane officials worked FCS playoff games: Roger Stewart, umpire, second-round, Youngstown State at Villanova; Stewart, umpire, semifinal, Albany at South Dakota State; Gregg Wilson, referee, second round, Chattanooga at Furman; Wilson, referee, quarterfinal, Villanova at South Dakota State.

Basketball

Eastern Washington women’s basketball alumna Ashli Payne will be inducted into the Kitsap Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Payne played two seasons for the Eagles from 2015-17 and has had a lengthy pro career in Australia and Europe.

At Eastern, she started all 63 games she played in, averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. She earned Big Sky All-Conference Honorable Mention honors in 2016-17

• Washington State women’s guard Jenna Villa was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Villa scored a career-high 18 points with four 3-pointers during the Cougars’ rout of Houston on Sunday.

Soccer

Rising senior forward Ashly Berge, a three-year letter winner at Boise State, has signed to play soccer at Washington State.

Berge played in 54 matches for the Broncos with 29 starts.