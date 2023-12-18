Longtime volunteers also carefully plan the Christmas Bureau’s layout

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

Walking through the Christmas Bureau as a volunteer is a seamless experience. Several large indoor spaces are cleanly divided into space for the line, the toy room, the book area, restock, bagging and the volunteer breakroom.

For the past 19 years, Clint Branz and Cheryl Custer-Branz, with Jim Custer Enterprises, have offered their expertise in event planning to carefully map out “literally all the dimensions” of the Christmas Bureau.

“We have a weird skill set of organizing and understanding traffic flow,” Custer-Branz said.

Branz communicates with Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany to understand the needs of the bureau each year and then considers factors such as space, traffic flow, and exits and bathrooms to plot each section of the bureau in the most efficient way.

“I have a graph paper computer system,” he explained.

But Branz and Custer-Branz say they shouldn’t be the only ones credited.

“It’s a herculean effort,” Custer-Branz said. “We’re like one little cog in the wheel.”

A few weeks before the bureau opens, they work with LCD Exposition Services – and plenty of volunteers – to put their vision together. LCD provides the tables, chairs and festive red and white drapes that have become a signature of the Christmas Bureau.

“Since we’ve gotten involved, 19 years ago, the bureau has gone from visible PVC pipes to drapes and walls,” Branz said.

Where now curtains serve as dividers, there used to be pipes covered in tarps held down by sandbags.

“It’s been a blessing to take something that we do for a living and help in a volunteer situation,” Custer-Branz said. “Spokane is really fortunate to have this.”

Branz agreed.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the Christmas Bureau,” he said.

In addition to charting the layout of the bureau, the pair also volunteers each year. Custer-Branz said everyone should.

“If you’ve never volunteered, next year you got to make that happen. It will absolutely change your holiday,” she said.

Donations

Recent community donations of $17,860 have boosted The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund to $337,341.46. There is still a ways to go to reach this year’s $600,000 goal.

“In memory of our very special mother,” Rial and Don Moulton donated $5,000. “At this special time of year, and especially for our precious little ones, we are so happy to once again help with such a worthy cause,” they wrote.

John T. Murphy donated $4,900.

Rod and Debra Raabe gave $1,000, writing, “Blessings and Happy Holidays!”

“In memory of my father, Robert Butler, who loved children and Christmas and supported the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” David and Diane Perry donated $1,000.

“We are happy to contribute toward the help and joy you bring to our community,” Julie Snow wrote on behalf of the South Hill Bunco Babes with a donation of $570.

Mark and Kathy Casey donated $500.

“Diane and I want to wish our community prosperity and peace in this holiday season,” Patrick Thomas wrote with a $500 donation.

James and Peggy Ellingson sent $300, as did Geraldine Chalich.

Dave and Dawn Voelker donated $250. “Thank you for providing this wonderful service to our community. May God Bless you all this Christmas,” they wrote.

Alexis and John Chasse sent $250.

Two anonymous donors sent $200. “Merry Christmas to all the volunteers who share their time to bring the Christmas Spirit of giving to our community,” one of them wrote.

“In memory of Gust Abariotes,” Paulette Abariotes donated $200. “Gust always donated to this fund because he wanted children to have a wonderful Christmas,” she wrote.

Bruce Dentler, Mikelyn Ward, Steve Lamanna, and Tom and Bette Brattebo all gave $200.

Len and Dana Broderson, of Athol, sent $200 “in loving memory of our dear friend, JoNell Edlin. JoNell and her husband, Tom, AKA – ‘King and Queen’ of serving others both young and old! JoNell so loved our community and all children.”

Michael Brown donated $125.

The Spokane Branch of the American Association of University Women gave $120. “We take pride in helping our community support the efforts of others to bring Christmas cheer to those less fortunate… Many of our members have been on your team of volunteers over the years. All our members wish all the Christmas Bureau volunteers a Merry Christmas!” wrote co-finance vice presidents Margaret Lawrence and Tana Carosella.

Jack and Sharon Sutton, Connie and John Overdorff and Thomas Armitage all donated $100.

Patricia and Michael Hostetter sent $100. “Thank you to the volunteers at the Christmas Bureau and to the Spokesman-Review staff for the great news coverage of this event,” they wrote.

Julie Anne and James Lehr together gave $100.

An anonymous donor sent $100, writing, “thank you for all the hard work your team does every year to make a Christmas for so many people.”

Craig Hemmens and Mary Stohr together sent $100.

Edward Hoffman, Theophil Otto and Barbara Richardson each sent $100 via PayPal.

Nancy Paladino donated $75 “in memory of Henry, who loved Christmas.”

“In memory of my beloved daughter Kathy (Suko) Myhre,” Clarice Suko sent $50.

Jill Kassa, BWP, Jones, Dalton and Karen Jassman, and Annette and Peter Sanburn all sent $50.

An anonymous donor sent $50 “in memory of Mac and Bernie.”

Veronica and John Millhouse donated $20.