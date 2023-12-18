Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls fall in overtime to Seattle Prep; Freeman boys top Liberty

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games nonleague.

Girls basketball

Seattle Prep 60, Gonzaga Prep 57 (OT): Grace Renners scored 31 points and the visiting Panthers (2-3) beat the Bullpups (4-3) in overtime in The Prep Classic at Gonzaga Prep. Aylah Cornwall led G-Prep with 34 points.

Medical Lake 46, St. George’s 30: Charde’ Luat scored 14 points, Delaney Gunther added 12 and the visiting Cardinals (6-0) beat the Dragons (0-4).

Liberty 49, Freeman 41: Jordyn Jeske scored 15 points, Grace Grumbly and Kendall Denny added 13 points apiece and the visiting Lancers (4-0) beat the Scotties (3-5). Natalie Semprimoznik scored 15 points and Taylee Phelps had 14 for Freeman.

Boys basketball

Mountain View (WA) 83, East Valley 50: Daniel Dolev scored 21 points and the visiting Thunder (2-6) hit 11 3-pointers and beat the Knights (0-6). Ethan Cloud led EV with 11 points.

Freeman 70, Liberty 45: Colton Wells scored 21 points and the Scotties (6-2) beat the visiting Lancers (2-2). Caleb Grant added 17 points and Tanner Goldsmith had 16 for Freeman. Lincoln Foland and Ethan Kimball paced Liberty with 12 points apiece.

St. George’s 73, Medical Lake 35: Braeden Parker scored 16 points with 18 rebounds and the Dragons (8-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-4). Shawn Jones led St. George’s with 18 points and Mason Zarlingo added 16. Mavrick Rasmussen led ML with eight points.