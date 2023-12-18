WSU adds two new commits in edge Syrus Webster and athlete Kayo Patu

PULLMAN – To bolster its defense, Washington State reached to a couple different places.

Two players announced their commitments to the Cougars on Monday: Edge rusher Syrus Webster, a transfer from FCS Utah Tech, and defensive back Kayo Patu, a class of 2024 prospect from Seattle who was previously committed to Arizona.

Ahead of this year’s early signing period, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, that brings the Cougs’ class of 2024 to 20 members. Webster is the only transfer. The other 19 come from the high school ranks.

Webster, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, played three years at Utah Tech. Originally a two-star prospect from the Salt Lake City area, this fall the 6-foot-4 Webster totaled seven sacks, second in the United Athletic Conference. He also finished with 11 tackles for loss (third in conference) and three forced fumbles (second). In the Trailblazers’ upset win over Northern Arizona, Webster tallied 10 tackles and two sacks – and he forced and recovered a fumble.

For the year, Utah Tech also got 79 tackles and six QB hits from Webster, who had offers from Arizona State, Utah, West Virginia, Colorado State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and San Diego State out of the portal.

Webster’s pledge is good news for a WSU team that is bidding farewell to two of the best edges in program history, Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr., both of whom played their final seasons this fall. Webster figures to compete for playing time right away, especially considering backup edge Lawrence Falatea is recovering from a torn ACL, but returners like Isaac Terrell and Raam Stevenson will be in the mix too.

Patu, a three-star (247 Sports) athlete from Roosevelt High in Seattle, flipped his commitment from Arizona to WSU. He originally held offers from Florida Atlantic, Portland State, Cal, Tulsa, Sacramento State, Idaho, North Alabama, Utah State and UNLV – and when he decommitted from UA, he fielded additional offers from Nevada and Colorado State.

Patu, who took his official visit to Pullman the weekend of Dec. 8, turned those schools down to become a Coug, bolstering their secondary. As an athlete, though, he projects as a fit at other positions too.

At WSU, Patu fills a position of need. The Cougs are losing star cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who declared for the NFL Draft, as well as senior Cam Lampkin who did the same. Sam Lockett III and Chris Jackson graduated. WSU does return starters Jackson Lataimua and Jaden Hicks, plus freshman Adrian Wilson.