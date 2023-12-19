Icelandic volcano erupts after weeks of strong seismic activity

German Press Agency

A volcano erupted on Iceland’s southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula late on Monday after weeks of seismic activity, the country’s weather service said.

The eruption north of the fishing village of Grindavik had begun, the institute said on its website. The town had been evacuated in November due to fears of an eruption, which was preceded by a weeklong series of earthquakes.

Videos and photos on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showed orange-red glowing lava fountains shooting into the dark night sky and lighting it up brightly.

According to local media, the police asked onlookers not to approach the volcano.

Geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson from the Icelandic Meteorological Office said that the eruption was localized at the Sundhnjúka crater, according to local media.

It is difficult to say whether infrastructure or Grindavik are in danger.

“An eruption has begun near Grindavik. We do not know how much damage it can possibly cause,” Icelandic President Gudni Jóhannesson wrote on Facebook. “I emphasize that everyone must follow all advice and instructions from our Civil Defense staff.”

Grindavik, located around 40 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik, has been on alert amid the threat of an eruption for weeks.

Around 3,700 inhabitants were evacuated in November because a magma tunnel around 15 kilometers long runs under Grindavik to below the seabed.

The activity has also led to the temporary closure of the nearby Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions, which had just reopened over the weekend.

According to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, residents of Grindavik were recently allowed to reenter their homes during the day. However, they were not allowed to resettle at home.