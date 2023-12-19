Key matchup: Jackson State’s Ken Evans Jr. looking to get back on track at Gonzaga

Ken Evans Jr. and Gonzaga will enter Wednesday’s nonconference game in Spokane with a common objective.

Over the last three games, the Bulldogs have been mired in a 3-point shooting slump, making 12 of their last 54 attempts from behind the arc.

Evans Jr. has experienced a similar drought over Jackson State’s last three games, going 0 for 7 from 3-point range during a loss to Houston and wins over Howard and North Carolina A&T.

It speaks to how well Evans Jr. was shooting beforehand that the senior guard is still connecting on nearly 42% of his 3-point attempts this season even after missing eight consecutive 3’s dating back to the second half of a Nov. 19 game against Arkansas State.

The senior guard from Jackson, Mississippi, who averages 17.6 points per game will be looking to get back on track and make his first 3 in the month of December when Jackson State (4-7) visits No. 15 Gonzaga (8-3) at McCarthey Athletic Center (6 p.m., KHQ).

Over a three-game span, Evans Jr. has scored just 29 points while shooting 8 of 31 (25%) from the field and committing 14 turnovers. That came on the heels of another three-game stretch that might be considered the best of Evans Jr’s long career at Jackson State.

In games against Missouri, Georgetown and Arkansas State, he averaged 24.6 points and 4.3 assists, leading Jackson State past the Tigers for the program’s first win over an SEC program since 1995. Evans Jr. scored 22 points against Mizzou, following that up with 20 points in a loss to the Hoyas and a career-high 32 points in a 75-71 win over the Red Wolves.

Evans Jr. has made at least three 3-pointers in four different games this season, but he’s also displayed versatility as a scorer with a knack for drawing contact and getting to the free throw line. In the Arkansas State game, for instance, Evans Jr. only made two 3’s but he finished 12 of 13 at the stripe. He attempted 12 more free throws in a recent win over Howard.

Gonzaga’s best defensive option for the 6-foot-5 Evans Jr. is likely 6-foot-6 freshman/wing Dusty Stromer, but the Bulldogs could also rely on a bigger lineup for longer stretches on Wednesday – particularly with the depth issues they face in the backcourt – and forwards Anton Watson, Ben Gregg and Jun Seok Yeo could all have defensive shifts on Jackson State’s leading scorer.