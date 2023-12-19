Our best packing advice for holiday flights

By Natalie B. Compton Washington Post

Packing for the holidays comes with a unique set of challenges - gifts for family and friends, bulky clothing (depending on where you’re going) and the increased chance that your bag might not make it to your destination at all.

While you could overpack with abandon, most of us are trying to streamline our process. The more we pack, the more we usually have to pay. These days, you can expect to pay about $30 for a checked bag on most major airlines.

The first step to a tight packing list is starting with a realistic idea of what you’ll be doing on your trip and resisting the urge to pack for “what-if” scenarios. Think about where you’ll be spending the majority of your time - indoors or outdoors - and what the weather will be like. Can you get by with a single pair of shoes? How much underwear do you really need to pack? Will you be expected to dress up? With those answers, make a list and check it twice.

Here’s our best advice for packing over the holidays, from gear tips to going lighter.

1. Wear your bulkiest items en route

For your biggest coat and boots, skip the packing altogether and wear them instead. You may have a few moments of inconvenience going through airport security if you’re flying, but the room saved in your suitcase will be worth it.

2. Have a strategy for packing gifts

If you aren’t buying gifts online and having them delivered to your holiday destination, here are two main strategies:

-Wait to wrap presents until you get to your final destination, borrowing supplies from your host.

-Consider wrapping gifts in easy-to-pack-flat gift bags that don’t require packing or buying more wrapping paper.

But also rethink the types of gifts you want to give in the first place. Instead of contributing to junk drawers, give loved ones an experiential gift, like tickets to an event or a restaurant gift card and present it to them in a thoughtful card.

3. Consider shipping your luggage

It may be impossible to bring all your sweaters and Frozen dolls in one bag. If your timeline and budget allows, ship your suitcase ahead of your trip.

There are several companies that offer luggage shipping services, or you could use UPS, DHL or FedEx. Depending on the turnaround time you need, you can expect to pay from about $50 to more than $100 to ship a bag.

4. Parents: Leave most of the toys at home

There’s a lot to juggle when traveling with kids. Travel experts who do it frequently recommend being cutthroat about the number of toys they pack to help streamline the process. Konrad Waliszewski, CEO of deal platform @hotel, and his wife used to go overboard on the toys they packed. Now they tell their three kids they can bring one book and one toy each, plus the family shares one tablet or smartphone on flights.

5. Pack like Marie Kondo

How you pack can be as important as what you pack. Folding or rolling can lead to serious space saving, like with Marie Kondo’s now-famous techniques. Once you’ve folded your clothes the KonMari way (konmari.com), pack them in your suitcase vertically. Certified experts of the KonMari Method also suggest using packing cubes to keep your belongings organized, bundling items by category or family member if you’re sharing luggage.

6. Put a tracker in your luggage

Putting an AirTag or other Bluetooth tracking device, such as a Tile, in your checked or shipped luggage will help you feel more in control. A tracker won’t stop your bag from going missing in the first place, but it can help you keep the airline accountable if they lose track of it.

7. Pack like you could lose your luggage

In case your bag does get lost, don’t get stuck without the essentials. Pack extra clothes in your carry-on bag, plus any valuables or medication. If you’re asked to check your bag because of limited bin space, transfer those important items to your personal item.

While you’re at it, throw in some snacks, a portable power pack and a reusable water bottle to make your time at the airport more pleasant, particularly if you get hit with delays.

8. Once you’re home, dedicate time to unpacking

It may be even worse than packing, but it’s a necessary chore. There are a few things you can do to make it easier: When packing up to head home, keep dirty clothes separate from clean, in their own bag or compartment, and put them in the wash as soon as you get back. Some items can stay packed, like travel toiletries. This way you’re ready to go for your next trip.