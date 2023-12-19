Prep roundup: Aylah Cornwall leads Gonzaga Prep girls to tourney win; Dylan Skaife leads Ferris boys past Moses Lake

Aylah Cornwall scored 19 points, Olivia McIntyre and Bella Hernandez added 14 apiece and Gonzaga Prep bounced back from a tough loss on the first day of its holiday tournament to down Xavier Prep (California) 69-28 in The Prep Classic at Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday.

The Bullpups face off against Bellarmine Prep in Wednesday’s finale.

“I think it’s good for the kids, because Spokane is so small that we play each other so much,” Gonzaga Prep coach Geoff Arte said of the out-of-town competition. “There’s not much that we don’t know about the other teams.”

G-Prep fell to Seattle Prep by three points in overtime on Monday.

“We’re young,” Arte said. “So, we’re gonna have those kind of ups and downs and we’re working our way through it. … I think Xavier kind of caught the brunt of us being a little mad today.”

Cornwall scored nine points as the Bullpups (5-3) finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run and led 17-10 .

Xavier Prep (11-2) scored five points in the second quarter and G-Prep led 34-15 at the half.

The Bullpups scored 23 points in the third quarter, eclipsing Xavier’s total for the game, and led 57-22 after three.

Arte was proud of the defensive effort.

“That’s the best it’s been all year,” he said. “We have the bodies to defend, we just kind of have to trust each other that, you know, we’ve got help in the right spots. We just need lots of reps.”

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 59, Pullman 33: Grace Sheridan scored 15 points, Maddie Crowley added 11 and the visiting Falcons (4-4) beat the Greyhounds (0-7). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 14 points.

Deer Park 61, Rogers 15: Ashlan Bryant scored 18 points, Brooklyn Coe added 10 and the Stags (7-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-4) at the Deer Park Holiday tournament.

Riverside 32, East Valley 21: Kaylee Winterroth scored nine points and the Rams (1-6) beat the visiting Knights (0-7) at the Deer Park tourney.

Boys basketball

Ferris 74, Moses Lake 58: Dylan Skaife scored 20 points, Fareed Lawal added 16 and the visiting Saxons (2-7) beat the Mavericks (3-6).

East Valley 72, Newport 38: Nehemiah Harry scored 17 points, Payten Burkhart added 14 and the Knights (1-6) beat the Grizzlies (0-6) in the Deer Park Holiday Tournament .

Rogers 69, Deer Park 31: Treshon Green scored 18 points and the visiting Pirates (3-1) beat the Stags (3-3) in the Deer Park tourney.

West Valley 61, Lakeside 36: Parker Munns scored 18 points, Ben Fried added 16 and the Eagles (6-0) beat visiting Lakeside (1-5).