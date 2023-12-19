Zelensky says Russia made no military gains in 2023, expresses faith in U.S.

By David L. Stern Washington Post

KYIV - Despite Ukraine’s counteroffensive having failed to push back Russian forces occupying nearly one-fifth of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on Tuesday that Moscow had made no military advances in 2023.

“With regards to he battlefield, Russia hasn’t gotten any result from this year,” Zelensky said as he faced tough questions Tuesday evening at a year-end news conference in Kyiv. “Not one of their goals,” Zelensky added, “despite the fact that the message from the Kremlin hasn’t changed.”

Kyiv’s situation seems increasingly difficult, with crucially needed military and economic aid stalled in Washington and Brussels, and with frequent reports of shortages in military personnel and weapons. Ukrainian cities are still under constant bombardment by Russian missiles and explosive drones, and Moscow’s troops are pushing to advance at several points along the front line in the east and south.

While the European Union delivered a morale boost last week by agreeing to open formal membership talks with Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a proposed $55 billion aid package. A proposal by President Biden, for roughly $60 billion in aid, has been blocked for months by Republicans in Congress, who are demanding sweeping changes in border security and immigration policy in exchange for approving the funds.

Zelensky visited Washington this month in hopes of breaking the logjam but returned to Kyiv empty-handed.

He also visited other capitals, including Buenos Aires and Oslo, in a bid to drum up - or sustain - support.

Meanwhile, reports from the front indicate that Ukrainian forces are running low on crucial ammunition, leading them to curtail some operations.

At his year-end news conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian forces were improving their positions all along the front line. Putin said that his war aims had not changed and expressed confidence that Western aid for Ukraine would dissipate and Russia would win.

But as Zelensky said early in his news conference, Russian forces have made virtually no progress toward fully conquering the four southeastern Ukrainian regions, in addition to Crimea, that Putin has declared to be annexed by Russia, in violation of international law.

At the news conference, Zelensky quickly faced questions about Ukraine’s precarious military situation and the delays in Western aid. He expressed confidence that the United States, in particular, would not abandon Ukraine. “I am sure that the U.S.A. will not betray us,” he said.

In recent days, Zelensky and his government have also grappled with rising domestic political tensions. On Monday, Ukrainian authorities said that listening devices had been found in the offices of the country’s top commanding general, Valery Zaluzhny. The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, said it had opened an investigation but did not say if it believed Russia was responsible for the devices.

Serhiy Morgunov and Anastacia Galouchka contributed to this report.