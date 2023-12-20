A Grip on Sports: Nothing artificial, nor intelligent, about these opinions concerning college hoop and football signings

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We want to make one thing clear. The column is not written by AI. Far from it. The brain that powers the (two) fingers that pounds it out each morning is as about as far from intelligence, artificial or not, as one can get. C’mon. What computer would think the stuff that follows is actually logical?

•••••••

• We hope this doesn’t get us on the Big Computer in the Cloud’s list or something, but that thought came to us this morning as we were reading an online preview of today’s Gonzaga women’s game against Arizona in Phoenix. It was on some obscure website that, we’re pretty sure, only exists to encourage betting. And it read as if a fourth-grader wrote it.

Now don’t get us wrong. We’ve know quite a few fourth graders over the years who could put together a more legible preview of a GU game than ourselves. But not this one. When it comes to hyping a college basketball contest, AI writing is just the other side of AI driving. Crashing and burning is a possibility.

With that thought in our mind, we refused to ride along. There will not be a link. We read it, basically, so you don’t have to. But we can summarize it. The game will be close. The teams have been playing well. It’s at a neutral site. And you should wager your next month’s rent on the outcome.

Wait. Other than the last sentence, we sort of agree with everything else.

Which brings us to why we’re here on this fine Wednesday, the last hump day before Christmas. College hoops galore. College football’s once proud signing day. Other assorted non-AI generated opinions.

• Yes, the Zag women are in Phoenix today, a place with a high forecast 32 degrees warmer than their hometown. Which is nice. The temp on the court, however, could be even warmer.

Arizona has been heating up. At least the Wildcats were red hot Sunday when they were last in the Valley of the Sun. They scorched host Arizona State 91-52, shooting 65% from beyond the arc, 57% overall and had as many points at the half as the Sun Devils scored the entire game.

It will be a test for the 20th-ranked Bulldogs all right, but that’s what the nonconference is for, right?

• The Gonzaga men have had a few of such exams. And they’ve found them about as enjoyable as our yearly physical – in part because the Zags have struggled to find their rhythm offensively. Isn’t that odd? A Mark Few team struggling in that regard. Next thing you’ll tell us is Tony Bennett is playing zone.

Tonight’s visit from Jackson State is a chance for the Bulldogs to fine-tune their attack. Not their shooting. That’s a practice-and-beyond endeavor. Their attack. How the five players interact on the court, helping each other find the best shot possible. The flow we’ve watched the past decade or so just hasn’t been there as often recently. And it’s that lack of continuity and togetherness that’s as responsible for Gonzaga’s shooting woes – the Zags have shot less than 30% beyond the arc for the last three games, something that hasn’t happened in eight years – as anything.

• We’re not sure how many times we’ve sung the praises of signing day, football or otherwise, over the decades. It’s not the hoopla part of it. That can be way too much. It’s the dream-fulfillment aspect of it. A high school senior putting pen to paper and doing something he’s had in his mind for a decade or more. No matter how jaded we’ve become, that’s still cool.

Though it’s harder today. The transfer portal has shifted priorities a bit. Recruiting high school athletes, at least among the middle-class schools, is less crucial than mining the transfer portal. The five-star recruits? The four-star ones? They still have the same experience. But doors are less apt to be open for the others. Though the overall number of scholarships are still available, transfers are shifting the schools’ emphasis and focus.

But for those still lucky enough to earn a spot? Let’s celebrate them today.

•••

WSU: A Washington State football recruit from Memphis wrote an essay for the local newspaper. It is cool. … Jon Wilner parses the Washington Supreme Court’s recent ruling concerning the Pac-12’s control this morning in the S-R. His thoughts parallel what we’ve been saying here for the past few months. … He also looks ahead in the Mercury News at the signing day haul. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Kalen DeBoer deserved to be the national coach of the year. But can he figure out a way to get Washington past Texas? … Despite losing players left and right, Oregon State seems to be rebuilding its roster and doing it with high school recruits as well. … A Stanford recruit had a tougher path to success than most. … FCS schools rejoice. Colorado is still adding them to future schedules. And paying them to come to Boulder to play. … As Utah prepares for Northwestern, the Utes are signing high school players too. … USC keeps bleeding top-ranked transfers. … UCLA may not have a great signing day. … Arizona expects its momentum to continue. … In basketball news, Wilner has his weekly conference power ranking. (By the way, we are linking each conference’s standings today under the “in basketball news” lead-in.) … The big news from Tuesday night? UCLA lost at home for the first time in a long while. And it came to woeful Cal State Northridge. … USC snapped its losing streak with an assist from Bronny James. … Oregon’s men will get a couple players back but will lose another one for the season. It’s been that way for the Ducks. … Colorado has been hitting the glass hard. … Arizona’s schedule doesn’t get all that much easier. The Wildcats face Alabama late tonight. … The Washington women, finally ranked (23rd), will put their undefeated record on the line at No. 19 Louisville. … It has not been a good year for Kelly Graves and his Oregon team. The Ducks were shot down by Utah Tech on Tuesday. … USC has kept winning.

Gonzaga: Jackson State should offer more of a challenge to the Bulldogs than its Southwestern Athletic Conference mates Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State did recently. Which is good. But Gonzaga is favored by 26 1/2 points, if that’s important to you. Theo Lawson has this preview and a look at the key matchup. … Theo also hosts the Benny G Show once more, talking with Ben Gregg and a guest, Ben’s older brother Jordan. … NCAA tourney projections are just about everywhere, so Jim Meehan sought them all out. The Zags’ projected seed has fallen lately. … As we mentioned above, the women are in Phoenix to play Arizona. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s has won five consecutive games.

EWU: We delved into this a bit yesterday as we looked back at the Eagles recent game in San Luis Obispo, but Dan Thompson, who has a more intense glare, covers the benefits of Eastern’s nonconference schedule in greater depth today. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, as Montana takes some time before preparing for the FCS title game Jan. 7, the Griz and Montana State can revel in some All-Americans. … Northern Colorado is going to play Colorado twice in the next eight years. … Weber State has one game scheduled in Boulder. … In basketball news, Montana’s men stayed hot on the court, winning their fifth consecutive game. … It took overtime, but Montana State also won at home. … Weber State will play an Arizona school Thursday. … Idaho State’s women have added an athletic guard this season. … Northern Arizona might be the hottest team in the conference, having won three consecutive times.

Idaho: The new normal is going to have to take some getting used to, not only for the Vandals but for everyone in FCS football. And other sports.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Tuesday night’s action.

Seahawks: The word “legend” seems a bit hyperbolic, but Drew Lock did insert his way into the hearts of Hawk fans Monday night. When the moment of truth arrived, he was ready. … Geno Smith didn’t pout. Didn’t go home. When he was told he wasn’t playing due to his injury, he fought the decision but finally accepted it. Reveled in it. As leaders do. … Yes, it was big win for Seattle. … The Super Bowl-winning team also defeated an NFC East team this week in 2013.

Kraken: The Winter Classic is not that far away. And there will be a documentary about it.

Sounders: The MLS held its draft Tuesday. And, yes, Seattle picked a player. A local player.

Storm: The 2024 schedule is out.

•••

• No matter what part of the Pacific coast you might be near, this time of year can be wet. It certainly is where we are at. When you refer to a white Christmas in these parts, you probably are talking about fog. Until later …