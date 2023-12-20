Difference makers: Anton Watson, Graham Ike lead Gonzaga to easy win over Jackson State

Anton Watson

The fifth-year forward was at his best. Watson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds before checking out with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left and the Zags on top by 36 points. Watson came up with six assists, two steals and one block. He moved into second place on Gonzaga’s career steals list with 179, surpassing Josh Perkins (178).

Graham Ike

The junior forward was highly efficient in compiling his fourth double-double of the season. Ike made 6 of 8 field-goal attempts and spent a lot of time at the free-throw line, where he hit 10 of 14 foul shots. Ike finished with 22 points and 11 boards in just 17 minutes of court time. He probably would have passed his season high of 25 points vs. Eastern Oregon if the game had been closer in the second half.

Turning point

Gonzaga scored the first 10 points of the second half to open up a 51-29 lead against the visiting Tigers. Ike, Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard scored inside – the latter two buckets in transition – and Dusty Stromer knocked down a 3-pointer on a pass from Ike. The Zags led by at least 18 points the rest of the way.