Meet all 25 of WSU’s 2024 signees: Their fit as Cougs, their hometowns and their other offers

Here is a look at all 25 Washington State football signees in the 2024 class, announced on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, and how they fit into WSU’s team.

The player: Chris Barnes

The details: WR, 5-8, 160 lbs // Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

Other offers: Utah State, UTSA, Towson, Texas State, Texas Southern, Texas A&M Commerce, Montana State, Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Jackson State, Incarnate Word, Prairie View A&M, North Texas, Toledo, Sam Houston State

The fit: A speedster who returned kicks and punts in high school, Barnes could make an impact in the slot, perhaps not unlike graduating senior Lincoln Victor. WSU could also use Barnes in the kick and punt return game, where apart from one kickoff return for a touchdown, the Cougs struggled to make splashes this fall.

“He’s an explosive guy,” Dickert said. “He scored three touchdowns in that state championship game. He had a 98-yard kickoff called back. Excited about adding him.”

The player: Isaiah Cobbs

The details: WR, 5-8, 155 lbs // Memphis, Tennessee (Munford HS)

Other offers: Middle Tennessee State, Memphis, Alabama State

The fit: Cobbs and Barnes fashion themselves similar players, which is why Dickert referenced them in the same breath. They’re both undersized, quick wide receivers who could find niches as slot receivers and/or kick returners. Cobbs went to the same high school as current WSU freshman linebacker Tristan Bohannon.

“They’ve been great to us,” Dickert said.

The player: Landon Wright

The details: WR, 5-11, 175 lbs. // Fresno, California (Clovis West HS)

Other offers: Utah State, San Jose State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State

The fit: Wright could open up the Cougs’ offense by becoming a deep threat, a player who can use his speed to unlock long balls. Kyle Williams did a lot of that this fall — and he may have a successor in Wright.

“I think Landon has that blend of outside, inside,” Dickert said. “Can take the top off. A big-play guy there out of Clovis West.”

The player: Dycurian Douglas

The details: WR/DB, 6-0, 170 lbs // Paris, Texas (Paris HS)

Other offers: Navarro College, Blinn College

The fit: Douglas, who signed his NLI only moments before Dickert spoke to the media via Zoom Wednesday afternoon, might take some time to come along. Coaches will need to evaluate where he fits best on the field: Offense or defense.

“Excited about his developmental process,” Dickert said. “Kinda one of those under-the-radar, middle-of-nowhere-Texas players who have been really successful here at Washington State.”

The player: Chris Lino

The details: OL, 6-8, 325 lbs // Seattle, Washington (Seattle Prep)

Other offers: Cal, Utah State, Nevada, Hawaii, Boston College

The fit: Lino will play tackle, Dickert said, projecting as a big, mobile lineman similar to current WSU left tackle Esa Pole.

“A big, physical presence that can get to the second level and stay on his feet,” Dickert said.

The player: Carson Osmus

The details: OL, 6-5, 295 lbs // Camas, Washington (Camas HS)

Other offers: Weber State, Portland State, Oregon State, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado State

The fit: Another tackle, Osmus gives the Cougs more size and bulk on the offensive line, two qualities they lacked on this year’s offensive line.

“If there’s somebody out of Camas High School that works harder than him, I’d love to see it,” Dickert said, “because he is a hard-nosed worker. He has stayed true to his commitment with us and we’re excited to add Carson.”

The player: Xavier Thorpe

The details: OL, 6-5, 265 lbs // Livermore, California (Livermore HS)

Other offers: San Jose State, Wyoming, Pennsylvania

The fit: Dickert compared Thorpe, another big body who projects as a tackle, to one name WSU fans will recognize: Abe Lucas, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

“A four-sport athlete. He just completed his eagle scout,” Dickert said. “Even since this summer, he’s gained 15 pounds. Player the year on the defensive side in the league, first team all-conference on the offensive side. There’s a lot of development left to be had there with Xavier.”

The player: AJ Hasson

The details: OL, 6-4, 285 lbs // Davis, California (Davis HS)

Other offers: Boise State, Air Force, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Colgate.

The fit: Hasson plays all over the field at Davis High, and he’ll do the same on WSU’s offensive line, Dickert said. The Cougs feel comfortable playing him at guard, tackle, even center.

“When we started recruiting AJ, he was a 6-3 ½, 240-pound middle linebacker,” Dickert said, “and as he has grown, he’s now gonna be an offensive lineman for us.”

The player: Jackson Cowgill

The details: DL, 6-4, 280 lbs // Erie, Colorado (Erie HS)

Other offers: Wyoming, Air Force

The fit: The first pledge in this class, Cowgill committed back on April 13, giving the Cougs a high school edge rusher who WSU hopes to turn into a productive interior lineman.

“He’s a state champion out of Erie High School,” Dickert said. “He’ll be one of those guys that we’ve done a million times — take him from being a high school defensive end and continue to grow him to be an athletic three-technique.”

The player: Hyrum Benjamin-Moors

The details: DT, 6-0, 280 lbs // Laie, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)

Other offers: Hawaii, Dartmouth

The fit: Benjamin-Moors may be one of the first Cougs from this class to see the field, Dickert said. A versatile defensive tackle and a high school state champion, he doesn’t have the size of Cowgill, but he does have some meaningful upside.

“He’s been a human wrecking ball in the interior of that defensive line,” Dickert said, “and excited for him to plug and play on the interior of our defensive line.”

The player: Syrus Webster

The details: Edge, 6-3, 255 lbs // West Jordan, Utah (Utah Tech)

Other offers: Arizona State, Utah, West Virginia, Colorado State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State

The fit: Webster figures to see the field immediately, becoming a replacement for Stone and Jackson. Webster’s fit also figures to be impacted by coaches’ decision on Nusi Malani, who started last season playing on the interior of the defensive line, then moved to edge as injuries befell the position.

“A highly-recruited player that we feel can really make that jump just like RJ and BJ did this year,” Dickert said.

The player: Camden DeGraw

The details: Edge, 6-4, 230 lbs // Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (Coeur d’Alene HS)

Other offers: Oklahoma State, Boise State, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Portland State, Weber State

The fit: DeGraw may make an impact at WSU — it just probably won’t be this year. He’ll need to develop, Dickert said, signaling a likely redshirt year.

The player: Malachi Wrice

The details: Edge, 6-4, 220 lbs // McAlester, Oklahoma (McAlester HS)

Other offers: South Dakota, Central Missouri State, Central Oklahoma, East Central

The fit: Much like DeGraw, Wrice will likely take a redshirt first season to develop.

“The two young guys between Camden and Malikai,” Dickert said. “The same mold: Big, long, raw athletes that we’re gonna stash away for a year, get on our nutrition and development plan in the weight room, and I think you’re gonna see some pretty special players. Just amazing to watch Malachi Wrice play basketball and how athletic and nimble he is on his feet — and yet how far he can grow.”

The player: Frank Cusano

The details: LB, 6-2, 215 lbs // Granite Bay, California (Granite Bay HS)

Other offers: Utah State, San Diego State, Idaho, Columbia, Army, Air Force

The fit: With senior linebacker Devin Richardson moving on, Cusano could push for playing time alongside returners Buddah Al-Uqdah and Kyle Thornton, the latter of whom struggled in the back half of the year.

“Give us another big, physical, long, tackling machine from the Bay Area,” Dickert said.

The player: Dajon Doss

The details: LB, 6-0, 205 lbs // Lancaster, California (St. Bonaventure HS)

Other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State, San Diego State

The fit: Doss may be the most versatile player in this class. In high school, he played wide receiver and safety — and WSU coaches see him as a linebacker. If that doesn’t work out, he may be able to find a home elsewhere on defense in Pullman.

“We’ve done this a lot — take really, really high-level athletes, transition them to defensive football players,” Dickert said. “He played safety at his previous high school. Excited to really grow with DJ and show him the vision of him being a linebacker.”

The player: Jaylon Edmond

The details: DB, 5-9, 155 lbs // Carson, California (Western HS)

Other offers: Boise State, UNLV, Utah State, San Diego State, Hawaii, Nevada, Portland State

The fit: Edmond, who played the first three years of his prep career at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High (where current WSU safety Jaden Hicks hails from), profiles as another versatile weapon, even as a kick and punt returner.

“Another guy that could fit into that athlete category,” Dickert said. “Corner, nickel cover guy, free safety, wide receiver, returner. I think his skill set is really high.”

The player: Hunter Haines

The details: DB, 6-1, 185 lbs // West Linn, Oregon (West Linn HS)

Other offers: Oregon, San Diego State, Portland State, Idaho, Idaho State

The fit: Coaches see Haines’ commitment as one of the bigger wins from this class, prying him away from nearby Oregon. A safety with size, Linn figures to follow the mold of Hicks.

“Just fits us,” Dickert said. “An old-school, tough-nosed safety. I think he had over eight interceptions this past season. Just an old ball hawk and very physical football player. He means business when he’s out there on the field.”

The player: Kayo Patu

The details: DB, 6-0, 175 lbs // Sacramento, California (Roosevelt HS, Washington)

Other offers: Arizona, Cal, Utah State, UNLV, Tulsa, Sacramento State, Portland State, North Alabama, Nevada, Idaho, Florida Atlantic, Colorado State

The fit: Patu represents another meaningful recruiting win for WSU coaches, who flipped him from Arizona, where he committed in June. At WSU, he’ll play in the secondary, but coaches don’t know where yet. What they know is they have a speedster of an athlete.

“We’ll see where he ends up,” Dickert said, “but he can play corner. He can play free safety. He’s a nickel cover guy, a guy with a lot of versatility.”

The player: Tyson Weaver

The details: DB, 6-1, 190 lbs // Sammamish, Washington (Eastside Catholic HS)

Other offers: Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Nevada, Arizona

The fit: Speaking of players who might remind fans of Hicks — Weaver is another, giving the Cougs some size and instincts at the safety spot. With the departure of WSU safety Sam Lockett III, Weaver could be in the mix early on.

“He will continue to grow and develop,” Dickert said, “and probably move into that free safety, strong safety, slot (cornerback) for us in his future.”

The player: Kenny Worthy III

The details: DB, 5-11, 175 lbs // Buckeye, Arizona (Centennial HS)

Other offers: Iowa State, Arizona State, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State, Nevada, Boise State, Colorado State, Idaho, Army, Boston College

The fit: Worthy projects as a player to cushion the losses of Smith-Wade and Lampkin. A cornerback with serious speed, Worthy could push for early playing time, particularly because he’s enrolling in January.

“He’s a speedster with great length,” Dickert said. “We love Kenny’s development and kinda immediate impact that he can make on our football team.”

The player: Kamani Jackson

The details: 6-0, 183 lbs // El Cerrito, California (El Cerrito HS)

Other offers: Utah State, UNLV, San Diego State, Nevada, Portland State

The fit: If Jackson’s high school is any indication, he’s in line to become a real player for WSU, coming from the home of guys like Warren Smith, Armauni Archie and Derrick Lanford Jr. He’ll give the Cougs a versatile weapon in the secondary.

“Just excited about what he can do with our defensive backfield,” Dickert said.

The player: Evans Chuba

The details: QB, 6-3, 215 lbs // Montreal, Canada (Clearwater Academy International, Florida)

Other offers: Virginia, Western Michigan, Towson, Richmond, Northern Illinois, Mercer, North Carolina Central, Massachusetts, Liberty, Lafayette, Howard, Holy Cross, Eastern Kentucky, Colgate, Bowling Green, Bethune-Cookman, Alcorn State, East Carolina, Arkansas State

The fit: With the departure of former quarterback Cam Ward, Dickert and the Cougs appear to be comfortable moving forward with John Mateer at the QB spot — but not without some competition. Chuba will supply that, especially with his vocal leadership, which Dickert said he really likes about him.

A back injury kept Chuba on the shelf for his senior season. As a junior, Chuba completed 133 of 259 passes (51.4%) for 2,173 yards and 20 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.

“Really athletic player. Big, strong, smart, articulate, and I love his leadership qualities,” Dickert said. “We’ll still be looking for someone to add to that room that has experience. We’re letting the quarterback market settle down at the moment and probably will be looking at somebody here soon.”

The player: Tony Freeman

The details: WR, 5-9, 165 lbs // Richmond, California (College of San Mateo)

Other offers: San Jose State, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Bethune-Cookman

The fit: The only other transfer in this WSU class, Freeman comes from College of San Mateo, where in one season he hauled in 40 catches for 660 yards and 7 seven touchdowns. As the Cougs move on without receivers like Lincoln Victor (graduation), Isaiah Hamilton (graduation) and Josh Kelly (transfer portal), Freeman could help the Cougs remain sharp at the position, particularly in the slot.

“I think he can plug into that slot position,” Dickert said, “that was kinda needed off of Lincoln and Isaiah’s void.”

The player: Wayshawn Parker

The details: RB, 5-10, 185 lbs // Sacramento, California (Grant Union HS)

Other offers: Washington, UNLV, San Jose State, Sacramento State

The fit: The two running backs in this class, Parker and Josh Joyner, join WSU’s team at an interesting time. Incumbent running back Nakia Watson graduated, but freshmen Leo Pulalasi and Djouvensky Schlenbaker came along strong toward the end of the year.

Take Dickert’s word for it and all four will be in the mix for playing time next fall.

The player: Josh Joyner

The details: RB, 5-8, 175 lbs // Oxnard, California (Pacifica HS)

Other offers: Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, UNLV, San Diego State, Nevada, Colorado State, Boston College, Portland State

The fit: Joyner and Parker will join a crowded running back room in 2024, but Joyner projects as a more versatile weapon.

“Josh is one of those jack-knife type guys. He can do it all,” Dickert said. “He’ll play in the slot. He’ll be in the backfield. He’s really dangerous in our zone scheme, wide-stretch gains as well as out of the backfield catching the ball.

“And Wayshawn Parker rushed for almost 2,000 yards out of Grant Union High School in the Bay Area. I’m really proud of him.”