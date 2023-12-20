NAPA’s Freya location donated 1,000 model truck kits to the Christmas Bureau when they were needed most

Heather Kondratowicz reaches for one of the wooden model truck kits donated by NAPA at the Christmas Bureau on Dec. 13. (Roberta Simonson/The Spokesman-Review)

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau received about 6,500 stuffed animals from the Teddy Bear Toss and hundreds of hand-crafted toy trucks from local wood workers this year. But the bureau served over 25,000 people, and during the past few days it was starting to run low.

Right on time, the bureau received a call from Kim Hoff, inventory manager at NAPA Auto Parts on Freya Street. Hoff asked if NAPA could donate 1,000 model truck kits for the Christmas Bureau to distribute to children.

“We were getting really thin on the other hand-made toys and the teddy bears from the teddy bear toss, so the timing was fantastic,” Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said.

NAPA had ordered more toys than they needed and Hoff, a lifelong Spokane resident, remembered reading about the Christmas Bureau in The Spokesman-Review. She pitched the idea of donating the toys to Schyler Rohr, general manager of distribution center operations at NAPA.

It seemed like the perfect solution, Rohr said.

“We’ve got all these toy trucks we’re never going to be able to do anything with, and the bureau is looking for things like these,” Rohr said.

What’s even better, the parts store and the Christmas Bureau were conveniently close to each other.

“It’s right down the street from where we’re located, so it didn’t take much time or effort to get somebody in a truck and load up the truck and get them over there,” Rohr said. “The stars aligned, if you will.”

The kits were a hit at the Christmas Bureau, Meany said.

Like the stuffed animals and hand-crafted trucks before them, the model truck kits were placed in the bagging area at the bureau.

Recipients were offered the toys in addition to their grocery vouchers and gifts.

Some recipients, like Heather Kondratowicz, picked up the kits and turned them over, studying them curiously.

“People are always excited to get a little something extra that they weren’t expecting,” Meany said.

Rohr said NAPA was happy to help, especially during the holidays.

“We’re always trying to find opportunities to give back to the community,” he said.

Donations

Thanks to community donations of $12,365, the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund’s year-to-date total is $360,711.46. A step closer to – but still short of – this year’s goal of $600,000.

Sara Weaver-Lundberg donated $5,000.

The Altringer Fund at Innovia gifted $2,000.

An anonymous donor sent $1,000 “in loving memory of Mom, Dad, Peggy, Dolly, Rick and Craig.”

The Moonrise Fund at Innovia gifted $500.

An anonymous donor also sent $500.

Warren Stout donated $500 “in memory of my late wife, Charlotte, a volunteer who recruited me into the Christmas Bureau family.”

Phillip Robinson gave $455, writing, “Happy Holidays from the Association of Avista Retired Employees.”

Peter and Mary Lou Bach sent $400. “Hope this helps make Christmas brighter for those in need,” they wrote.

“In memory of Sharon Beck,” William Beck donated $300.

Lloyd and Joyce Gill donated $210, writing, “wishing all the earth peace.”

Barry and Jessie Norris gave $200, as did Robert Dziekan.

Virginia Pounds sent $150.

Nicholas and Donna Zolecki, of Veradale, donated $125.

Blaine and Patricia Smith, Vicki Victoria and Judy Colbert all sent $100.

Teri and Paddy Inman donated $100. “Thank you for the incredible work you do to bring so much joy to so many!!” they wrote.

Larry Luton and Susan Hales together sent $100.

An anonymous donor sent $100. “Merry Christmas!” they wrote.

Lorraine Cannon sent $50, as did Deborah Carpenter.

David Pratt gave $50. “I just recently learned that back in the late 1960s my great-aunt Alberta Webb of Post Falls would make an annual donation of $5 in the memory of her late husband Rowland Webb. So today, I donate to honor both these people,” he wrote.

Curtis and Mary Jo Lorenz, Steven Bergstrom and Gordon Radford each gave $25.