No. 15 Gonzaga accelerates in second half to beat Jackson State 100-76

From staff reports

Midway through the second half of Wednesday’s game against Jackson State, Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard was the recipient of a hard foul while driving to the basket against the Tigers’ Jayme Mitchell.

Gonzaga fans let out a collective gasp as Nembhard was knocked to the ground midair and probably had a few more nervous moments as the point guard laid on his stomach for roughly a minute before eventually getting up and walking gingerly to the Bulldogs’ bench.

It was probably the only true moment of tension in an otherwise routine 100-76 win over the Tigers at McCarthey Athletic Center.

After their third home win over a SWAC school in 15 days, the 15th-ranked Bulldogs will head into a short holiday break sitting at 9-3 overall and 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga will return to Spokane for a Dec. 29 game against last year’s runner-up, San Diego State, at McCarthey Athletic Center.

At different points of Wednesday’s game, Gonzaga players seemed interested in staging a contest to see who could do the best job of stuffing the stat sheet.

There were a handful of choices and perhaps no real winner in a game where five players finished in double figures, six had at least five rebounds and three players who registered three or more assists.

Graham Ike was Gonzaga’s high scorer, securing his fourth double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ike finished 6 of 8 from the field and had a handful of opportunities at the free throw line, where he was 10 of 14.

Anton Watson was on triple-double pace for a portion of Wednesday’s game, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Ryan Nembhard had 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Braden Huff scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, guard Nolan Hickman had 18 points to go with three assists and Dusty Stromer tallied eight points and six rebounds. Ben Gregg came off the bench to score six points with five rebounds and a game-high three steals.