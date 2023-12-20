Prep roundup: Evan Stinson paces Cheney boys at GESA tournament; Aylah Cornwall scores 30 points in Gonzaga Prep girls win

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Cheney 58, Monroe 46: Evan Stinson scored 26 points and the Blackhawks (3-4) beat the Bearcats (5-2) in the GESA Winter Shootout. Grayson Burton and Liam Carver added 11 points apiece for Cheney.

Deer Park 47, East Valley 38: The host Stags (4-3) beat the Knights (1-7) at the Deer Park Holiday Tournament at Deer Park HS. Details were unavailable.

Rogers 67, Riverside 49: The Pirates (4-1) beat the Rams (3-4) at the Deer Park tourney. Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 64, Bellarmine Prep 32: Aylah Cornwall scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers and the Bullpups (6-3) beat the Lions (5-3) in the finale of the Prep Classic at Gonzaga Prep. Mackenzie Prince added 10 points for G-Prep. Keira Leingang led Bellarmine with 15 points.

West Valley (Yakima) 64, Cheney 34: Laiken Hill scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and the Rams (7-2) topped the Blackhawks (2-5) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Mairyn O’Regan led Cheney with nine points, all in the fourth quarter.

Deer Park 64, East Valley 4: Emma Bryant scored 15 points, Brooklyn Coe and Ashlan Bryant added 11 apiece and the Stags (7-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-8) at the Deer Park tourney.

Rogers 50, Riverside 49: Emily Peabody scored 22 points and the Pirates (1-5) beat the Rams (1-7) at the Deer Park tourney. Zoe Montgomery led Riverside with 10 points.

Wrestling

Shadle Park 47, North Central 23: Lincoln Kuttner (132), Tyrese Guzman (157) and Sam Picicci (285) won by pin and the Highlanders topped the visiting Wolfpack in a nonleague match. Tristan Zaragoza (126) and Boden Weis (175) had pins for NC.