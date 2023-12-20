Spokane airport expects busiest holiday season ever

More travelers are expected to use the Spokane International Airport during this holiday season than ever before, an airport official said.

Some 200,000 airline seats are scheduled to arrive and depart through the airport in the two-week period that ends Jan. 2. That would constitute an 11% increase over last year. The increase equates to 300 more seats scheduled per day compared to the 2019 season.

Larry Krauter, CEO of the airport, said more than a third of the population plans to fly during the holidays. As the region’s most substantial airport, workers at the airport are preparing for high flight volumes, he said in a news release.

“While Thanksgiving is widely regarded as the busiest travel time of the year, the winter holiday season is when high levels of passenger traffic is sustained for an extended period,” Krauter said. “It’s why, more than ever, we encourage passengers to plan ahead and arrive early.”

During the holiday season, travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled boarding time for their flight.

This will allow ample time to park, navigate to the terminal, check luggage and proceed through the TSA security screening checkpoint, the release said.

Most flights board 30-45 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time.

Airport officials have identified four days in which more than 15,000 people will be traveling through the airport gates. Flyers should arrive earlier if their flights are scheduled for:

• Friday

• Tuesday

• Dec. 28

• Dec. 29

Every day through Jan. 2, passenger traffic is expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. when more than 3,000 passengers are expected to arrive, depart and connect through the airport, according to the release.

Other high-volume periods will occur daily between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.; and between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

To prepare for increased travel volumes, passengers are encouraged to avoid bringing wrapped gifts and packages in their checked or carry-on luggage. Security workers may be forced to unwrap and examine these items, the release said.